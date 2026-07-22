Interesting and Humour - page 2059
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This one I would buy :)
I warned you: money in the morning. Unlike some "stoned" people, I don't do that kind of shakedown with me.
Forum
Funny, funny
newdigital, 2013.12.23 13:15
Top Baidu
Gao Yuanyuan, born October 5, 1979, Beijing, Mainland China, is an actress. Was born in Beijing Tongzhou, an ordinary family of intellectuals. In 1996 she was an employee of an advertising company. In 1997 she was an actress with director Zhang Yang in Spicy Love Soup.
She was nominated at the 51st Berlin International Film Festival. In 2003, Gao Yuanyuan played Zhiruo Emei in Jin Yong's classic film series Kung Fu. On September 1, 2005, won the first title of "Miss Lily" in China. From 2008 to 2009, the film Nanjing! Nanjing! "San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain won the Shell Gold Award for Best Film and Best Cinematography.
Mystery: in front of you are three paintings. One of them - the most expensive - was bought for $65.4 million, setting an absolute record in the Chinese painting market. Can you guess which one? The answer is below. Catch up and overtake! China captured 39 percent of the global art market in 2011 (overtaking even the United States with its 25 percent), and it is not going to stop there.
What are we arguing about?
There are facts: these paintings are worth tens of millions of quid. To the buyer of such a painting, there is no artistic value in it. It is simply an investment for many years, which he considers profitable. And he has reason to believe that it will be so, because so far the price of this painting has only gone up at auction.
Reasoning that something like the "Black Square" or "Suprematist composition" is easy to copy or draw does not apply to business. It is very difficult to copy something so that experts cannot tell it apart from the original. And you cannot draw exactly that first, because it has already been drawn - and not by anyone, but by internationally renowned artists.
The East is only mysterious to Europeans, who know about it by hearsay. In fact, there is no mystery and everything is too prosaic, like the Chinese philosophy of Chan.
Mathemat:
... To the purchaser of such a painting there is no artistic value in it.
... And to draw exactly that first picture will not work, because it has already been drawn - and not by anyone, but by world-renowned artists.
The term "artist" is inadequate to a smear that you claim has no artistic value whatsoever.
Things should be called by their proper names - painted by painters so obscure and floundering in the lowest underground of their miserable lives, that even one of them cut off his ear, at least to draw some attention to himself, if no one wants to look at his oeuvre.
You're looking for something that isn't there. Smoking the Religion of Money by Nevedimov.
You can't be half pregnant. You're either a capitalist or a Christian. If you are a capitalist with a conscience you are not competitive as a capitalist, if you are a businessman you are not competitive as a Christian.
Antiquated value has always been based on the fact that you own a commodity in limited quantity. The same goes for land "buy land gentlemen, for it is no longer being produced" M. Twain.