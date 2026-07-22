Interesting and Humour - page 341
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I have a couple of spam mailboxes (for registering with obscure resources), so I got a happy letter )))))))))))))
I have a couple of spam mailboxes (for registering with obscure resources), so I got a happy letter )))))))))))))
I have seen letters from a princess from the Congo, her parents were shot and she was not found and is now hiding in a camp (I do not remember where), in short a rich heiress, money in Switzerland but still have to get there, etc.
shorter if you answer or call box and tel. will get to the spam-databaza, and then it is a matter of technology to send the variant of the letter that you will get.
yep, it is a pity that my surname is not Danilchenko - there was once my boss such, that is why I registered a box in his name - it was necessary to write some information, by the way - a box long-lived, it seems it is already 6 or 7 years, has become almost as native ))))))
The bacchanalia continues
The fashion for pixelation