Interesting and Humour - page 341

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I have a couple of spam mailboxes (for registering with obscure resources), so I got a happy letter )))))))))))))

 
IgorM:

I have a couple of spam mailboxes (for registering with obscure resources), so I got a happy letter )))))))))))))

I have seen letters from a princess from the Congo, her parents were shot and she was not found and is now hiding in a camp (I do not remember where), in short a rich heiress, money in Switzerland but still have to get there, etc.

shorter if you answer or call box and tel. will get to the spam-databaza, and then it is a matter of technology to send the variant of the letter that you will get.

 
Urain: If you will answer or will call a box and phoneme will get to spam-databaza, and then already business of technics to send that variant of the letter which will pass you.

yep, it is a pity that my surname is not Danilchenko - there was once my boss such, that is why I registered a box in his name - it was necessary to write some information, by the way - a box long-lived, it seems it is already 6 or 7 years, has become almost as native ))))))

 

The bacchanalia continues

 

The fashion for pixelation

 
 
 
 
 
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