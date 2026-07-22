Interesting and Humour - page 1714
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Few people know that the "D" in "D" stands for "two".
We had a car accident in our car park just outside our office window) it was hilarious.
Uh... Two trampled patches?
Um... Two Tomboys?
Hee )
http://vimeo.com/32397612
Hee )
http://vimeo.com/32397612
If it's gentle, it's Two Lonesome Charming Girls.
A good excuse then.
Wife on the phone:
- Where are you?!?!?!?!?!?
- Geez, honey, I'm in the middle of an accident. It's going to be a long time.
At 0:29 the light switch is turned off with an upward movement. An electrician should be castrated for that. Or is that the fashion in Europe these days?