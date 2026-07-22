Interesting and Humour - page 1714

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Yoschik:
Few people know that the "D" in "D" stands for "two".
We had a car accident in our car park just outside our office window the other day).
 
TheXpert:
We had a car accident in our car park just outside our office window) it was hilarious.
We should have taken a picture.)
 
 
artmedia70:
Uh... Two trampled patches?
four
 
artmedia70:
Um... Two Tomboys?
If it's gentle, it's Two Tomboys. ) True, they're not always languid, and even less often, they're charming.
 

Hee )

http://vimeo.com/32397612

 
Yoschik:

Hee )

http://vimeo.com/32397612

At 0:29 the light switches off with an upward movement. An electrician should be castrated for that. Or is that the fashion these days in Europe?
 
TheXpert:
If it's gentle, it's Two Lonesome Charming Girls.

A good excuse then.

Wife on the phone:

- Where are you?!?!?!?!?!?

- Geez, honey, I'm in the middle of an accident. It's going to be a long time.

 
Integer:
At 0:29 the light switch is turned off with an upward movement. An electrician should be castrated for that. Or is that the fashion in Europe these days?
In the States it's the other way around, I don't know, I haven't been.
 
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