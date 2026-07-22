Interesting and Humour - page 817

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newdigital:

What software is used to make such smooth movement? Who knows? I mean, I've noticed this kind of movement on phones many times.
 
 
Vladon:
What software is used to make such smooth movement? Who knows? I mean, I've noticed this kind of movement on phones many times.
I don't know.
This video was in some kind of top on the russian internet, so I reposted it (found youtube).
 
Vladon:
what software is used to make such smooth motion? who knows? i mean, i've noticed this kind of motion many times on phones

There is an anti-shaker function right on YouTube. And many video processing packages have such a software thingy.

And the basic version is presently available in any decent camera. Phones probably have it too.

 
Kaori Kobayashi (Japan). The famous saxophonist.

 

It's kind of like a TV ad

 
Vladon:
What software is used to make such smooth movement? Who knows? I mean, I've noticed this kind of movement on phones many times.
Zoom? On the camera zoom. It's a function of the lens, and digital zoom is a bad thing.
 
 
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