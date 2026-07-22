Interesting and Humour - page 2392

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[Deleted]  
Mischek:

No, I understand that it's easy to criticise, etc.

But fuck.

This is a high-tech resource. Why is there a queue of Neanderthals at the Software Market? What kind of associations is that supposed to evoke?

It's not clear

I get it - only neanderthals use the market, but who is standing there on the right?
I've got all the hallmarks of a member of the upper caste.
.
at the very least.
 
IvanIvanov:
it's clear - only neanderthals use the market,

Or - only Neanderthals don't use the marketplace. :)

but who's standing there on the right?

Is it Renat? ;)

 
zfs:
Well it's like you wised up and ran to the Market).
I'll never get smart enough to run to the Market.)
 
Contender:


Is it really Renat? ;)

It looks like
 

What would the world look like if all the ice on Earth melted?

 
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

What would the world look like if all the ice on Earth melted?

That's a lie - only 40 metres will the water rise several hundred kilometres inland The top of the picture is not on the right scale
Irkutsk is not on the list, that's right :-) Irkutsk +400 metres from sea level
 
IvanIvanov:
it is not true that by only 40 meters the water will rise several hundred kilometres inland. the top of the picture is not on the right scale
will go inlandhttp://ekonom-fak.livejournal.com/1320218.html
 


Hélène Ségara & Joe Dassin - Et si tu n'existais pas


 
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