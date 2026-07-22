Interesting and Humour - page 2392
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No, I understand that it's easy to criticise, etc.
But fuck.
This is a high-tech resource. Why is there a queue of Neanderthals at the Software Market? What kind of associations is that supposed to evoke?
It's not clear
it's clear - only neanderthals use the market,
Or - only Neanderthals don't use the marketplace. :)
but who's standing there on the right?
Is it Renat? ;)
Well it's like you wised up and ran to the Market).
Is it really Renat? ;)
What would the world look like if all the ice on Earth melted?
What would the world look like if all the ice on Earth melted?
it is not true that by only 40 meters the water will rise several hundred kilometres inland. the top of the picture is not on the right scale
Hélène Ségara & Joe Dassin - Et si tu n'existais pas