Interesting and Humour - page 2647

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Alexandr Murzin:
Without a torch, it's expensive.

The customer's wish is law for the developer!

OTM Technologies Ltd. presents an innovative prototype of the Phree smart pen with a Bi-Flashlight!

To charge the Bi-lantern, the pen comes with an additional charger with a leather strap.

The device weighs 12.7 kg (with strap).


 
It's a different story. Where to buy?
 

How to pronounce Huawei correctly (watch from 2:33 onwards)

 
Alexandr Murzin:
It's a different story. Where to buy?
I believe that you, as the author of the innovation, are more than worthy of receiving this product for free.

Contact OTM Technologies Ltd. (Tel-Aviv, Israel). If you have any questions, say, "I'm from Pasha!" - That should do the trick. Good luck!
[Deleted]  
Vitalie Postolache:

A little bit of nonsense:

5 kopecks = the root of 25 kopecks = the root of a quarter of a rouble = 0.5 roubles = 50 kopecks

Rubles/kopecks does not work
 
Ivan Vagin:
Rubles/kopecks doesn't count.

That's right, Ivan, it doesn't.

Because 5 kopecks = the root of 25 kopecks = the root of a quarter of a rouble = 0.5 roubles = 50 kopecks is pure sophistry!

Generally speaking,

And if I am wrong, let the severe punishment of full and corresponding members of the Russian Academy of Sciences befall me!

 
Karputov Vladimir:

How to pronounce Huawei correctly (watch from 2:33 onwards)

Here's a funnier video. ))

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

That's right, Ivan, it doesn't.

Because 5 kopecks = the root of 25 kopecks = the root of a quarter of a rouble = 0.5 roubles = 50 kopecks is pure sophistry!

Generally speaking,

And if I am wrong, let me be punished by a severe punishment of actual members and corresponding members of the Russian Academy of Sciences!

Isn't it too severe punishment for wrongness by actual members...
 
Who can prove that 2*2=5 ?
 
Alexandr Murzin:
Who can prove that 2*2=5?

It's like two fingers.

There's not 5 in the 3rd line, but 5 squared, or else it's not the same at all ;)

They ignored the signs here, but they divided -36 and -45 somewhere...

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