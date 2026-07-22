Interesting and Humour - page 2647
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Without a torch, it's expensive.
The customer's wish is law for the developer!
OTM Technologies Ltd. presents an innovative prototype of the Phree smart pen with a Bi-Flashlight!
To charge the Bi-lantern, the pen comes with an additional charger with a leather strap.
The device weighs 12.7 kg (with strap).
How to pronounce Huawei correctly (watch from 2:33 onwards)
It's a different story. Where to buy?
Contact OTM Technologies Ltd. (Tel-Aviv, Israel). If you have any questions, say, "I'm from Pasha!" - That should do the trick. Good luck!
A little bit of nonsense:
5 kopecks = the root of 25 kopecks = the root of a quarter of a rouble = 0.5 roubles = 50 kopecks
Rubles/kopecks doesn't count.
That's right, Ivan, it doesn't.
Because 5 kopecks = the root of 25 kopecks = the root of a quarter of a rouble = 0.5 roubles = 50 kopecks is pure sophistry!
Generally speaking,
And if I am wrong, let the severe punishment of full and corresponding members of the Russian Academy of Sciences befall me!
How to pronounce Huawei correctly (watch from 2:33 onwards)
Here's a funnier video. ))
That's right, Ivan, it doesn't.
Because 5 kopecks = the root of 25 kopecks = the root of a quarter of a rouble = 0.5 roubles = 50 kopecks is pure sophistry!
Generally speaking,
And if I am wrong, let me be punished by a severe punishment of actual members and corresponding members of the Russian Academy of Sciences!
Who can prove that 2*2=5?
It's like two fingers.
There's not 5 in the 3rd line, but 5 squared, or else it's not the same at all ;)
They ignored the signs here, but they divided -36 and -45 somewhere...