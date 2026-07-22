Interesting and Humour - page 872

New comment
 

Olympic news

 
 
who rolls tanks?
 
Vladon:
who rolls tanks?
Roman on four
 

the problem

If anyone knows, how to formulate the right request for a search engine?

i want to see pictures on the internet , taken with so-and-so lens model

no matter how I phrased it, pics of the lens come up, at best 5% of the pics taken with the lens

 
Mischek:

the problem

If anyone knows, how to formulate the right request for a search engine?

I would like to see pictures on the internet, taken with this lens model

look for lens reviews
 
sergeev:
Look for lens reviews

I looked it up a long time ago, it's a review photo and I need pics like the ones in Yandex photos

it has model support (EXIF), no lenses

 
 

Gea

1...865866867868869870871872873874875876877878879...4979
New comment