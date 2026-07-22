Interesting and Humour - page 872
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Consumer Electronics Show CES
Olympic news
who rolls tanks?
the problem
If anyone knows, how to formulate the right request for a search engine?
i want to see pictures on the internet , taken with so-and-so lens model
no matter how I phrased it, pics of the lens come up, at best 5% of the pics taken with the lens
the problem
If anyone knows, how to formulate the right request for a search engine?
I would like to see pictures on the internet, taken with this lens model
Look for lens reviews
I looked it up a long time ago, it's a review photo and I need pics like the ones in Yandex photos
it has model support (EXIF), no lenses
Gea