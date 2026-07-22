Interesting and Humour - page 2897
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How do I stop getting offers to upgrade to windows 10?
http://hi-news.ru/software/kak-perestat-poluchat-predlozheniya-obnovitsya-do-windows-10.html
Sorry if it's a bojang.
To get rid of the Windows 10 backup reminder in the taskbar:
1) launch Windows Update Center;
2) select "View Update Log" to see all the updates you have installed;
3) look for update KB3035583, which installs the Get Windows 10 app, and uninstall it;
4) reboot.
Additionally, if you don't want telemetry (spyware) and update to Windows 10, uninstall as well:
KB971033- Update for Windows activation technology
KB2952664 - Compatibility update for upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB2990214 - Enables you to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3021917 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3050265 - Enhancement to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3065987 - Windows Update client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: July 2015
KB3068708 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3075249 - Update adds telemetry points
KB3075851 - Windows Update Center client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: August 2015
KB3080149 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3083324 - Windows Update Center Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: September 2015
KB3083710 - Windows Update Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: October 2015
An advert for weight loss has come to my attention.
Just one squirt will take away
of hunger and will give you
a slimmer figure!
https://www.kharkovforum.com/showpost.php?s=a552ca2f4a6007cce2377446191fae08&p=54713143&postcount=88
Is it possible that palladium was not worth anything during Soviet times and they did not know where to apply it?)
There in the top posts it's about pre-revolutionary kettlebells.
/// Oh man, I linked to a separate post and it doesn't lead to the place in the discussion thread that talks about pre-revolutionary weights.
Here is the correct link: https://www.kharkovforum.com/showthread.php?p=54713143#post54713143
The history of the USSR is quite long, and it's likely that the industries that needed palladium didn't emerge immediately. Extraction/refining technologies had to emerge too.
UPD: Collection of kettlebells from Poltava: http://pauluskp.com/news/e887e0299
Jewish weight, hehe)))
There in the top posts we are talking about pre-revolutionary weights.
The history of the USSR is quite long, and it is very likely that those industries that needed palladium did not emerge at once. Extraction/refining technologies also had to emerge.
Now digging, trying to find a graph of the price of palladium for all time )))) . Yesterday, Russian Sberbank for the gram given 1137.00 rubles, sold for 300 rubles more (clean). If I look at how much palladium there should be in a 32 kg weight - so that everyone could profit, including those who will extract it from the cast iron (given that buyers give them ten koseches per weight).