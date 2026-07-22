Interesting and Humour - page 3312

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Pavel Gotkevitch:
Why are you guys started a multi-page dispute on Mriya? Communicate in private.

Or do you use it to boost your rating? There are more effective ways to boost the rating.

Pavel, everyone has long discussed everything on the Mriya and read the sources.... But Dmitry just will not calm down.

And the Mriya subject (a unique product) is really very interesting, so the debate on it for several pages)).

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

And which one of us is cheating, Dimitri?))

You didn't write earlier about specific authors of specific statements)))

Ah, you are such a cheat - so-so))))

I repeat - THE ARTICLE IS YOUR LEVEL.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Why are you guys getting into such a multi-page argument about Mriya? You should do it in private.

Or is this your way of boosting your rating? There are more effective ways to get ratings.
I'm very happy for the Haifa intel - did you talk?
 
Дмитрий:
I'll say it again - THE ARTICLE IS YOUR LEVEL.

I don't see the point in repeating myself over and over again, so just

two bowls of tea to this enlightened

))))))

 
Дмитрий:
I'm very happy for Intell Haifa - talk?
Dima, notice (sorry to be on a first-name basis, but we are not snobs), almost all of us use Haifa Intel products.

But there was only one post about the new processor. And with posts about Mriya, from which we are very far away, flooded this thread.

No offense, but if there's a dialogue of interest to two, it's probably better to discuss it in private.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Dima, notice (sorry for the "you", but we are not snobs), almost all of us use Haifa Intel products.

But there was only one post about the new processor. And with posts about Mriya, from which we are very far away, flooded this thread.

No offence, but if there's a dialogue of interest to two people, it's probably better to discuss it in private.
There have been four people engaged in dialogue. Two others participated sporadically. If for you the Haifa plant is closer, for me the Antonov plant is 800 metres away and Haifa is very far away.
 
 Дмитрий:
The dialogue was conducted by four people. Two others participated sporadically. If for you the Haifa plant is closer, for me the Antonov plant is 800 metres away and Haifa is very far.
Until '92 I worked at the 'Granit' design bureau (defence industry) as the head of the control systems sector. And my sector was engaged in quite a few developments, including those for Antonov Design Bureau.

And I had many conversations with leading designers of that bureau. So 'Antonov' is not an empty word to me.

And although Haifa Intel is far from you, its processor works in your computer. And your new computer will have its own processor.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Intel's products are used by almost all of us in Haifa.


Apart from Haifa, Intel's research centres in Israel are also located in Jerusalem and Yakumah.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Apart from Haifa, Intel's research centres in Israel are also in Jerusalem and Yakumah.
Almost like this. There are 4 Intel R&D centres in Israel - in Haifa, Yakumah, Jerusalem and Petach Tikva. The Haifa centre is the largest outside the USA. All new processors are developed exactly in the Haifa centre.

In addition, there is a large Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, Israel. About 10 thousand people work at the 4 centres and the factory.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Why are you guys getting into such a multi-page argument about Mriya? You should do it in private.

Or is that how you get your ratings up? There are more effective ways to get ratings.
You really hit a nerve. PHANTOM PAINS. For those who were born in the '70s and absorbed the community they lived in with their mother's milk. And since the '90s, you've had a quarter of a century of pieces torn from you. Like a man who had his arm amputated and wakes up with pain in his arm. PHANTOM PAINS. I was genuinely happy when 20 thousand people welcomed Mriya at the airport recently in Australia. And yet the plane is 30 years old. ....... I am not complaining about life. I am writing this in a nice foreign car and life is good. Maybe things really do change for the better.
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