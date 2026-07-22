Interesting and Humour - page 3312
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Why are you guys started a multi-page dispute on Mriya? Communicate in private.
Or do you use it to boost your rating? There are more effective ways to boost the rating.
Pavel, everyone has long discussed everything on the Mriya and read the sources.... But Dmitry just will not calm down.
And the Mriya subject (a unique product) is really very interesting, so the debate on it for several pages)).
And which one of us is cheating, Dimitri?))
You didn't write earlier about specific authors of specific statements)))
Ah, you are such a cheat - so-so))))
Why are you guys getting into such a multi-page argument about Mriya? You should do it in private.
Or is this your way of boosting your rating? There are more effective ways to get ratings.
I'll say it again - THE ARTICLE IS YOUR LEVEL.
I don't see the point in repeating myself over and over again, so just
))))))
I'm very happy for Intell Haifa - talk?
But there was only one post about the new processor. And with posts about Mriya, from which we are very far away, flooded this thread.
No offense, but if there's a dialogue of interest to two, it's probably better to discuss it in private.
Dima, notice (sorry for the "you", but we are not snobs), almost all of us use Haifa Intel products.
But there was only one post about the new processor. And with posts about Mriya, from which we are very far away, flooded this thread.
No offence, but if there's a dialogue of interest to two people, it's probably better to discuss it in private.
The dialogue was conducted by four people. Two others participated sporadically. If for you the Haifa plant is closer, for me the Antonov plant is 800 metres away and Haifa is very far.
And I had many conversations with leading designers of that bureau. So 'Antonov' is not an empty word to me.
And although Haifa Intel is far from you, its processor works in your computer. And your new computer will have its own processor.
Intel's products are used by almost all of us in Haifa.
Apart from Haifa, Intel's research centres in Israel are also in Jerusalem and Yakumah.
In addition, there is a large Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, Israel. About 10 thousand people work at the 4 centres and the factory.
Why are you guys getting into such a multi-page argument about Mriya? You should do it in private.
Or is that how you get your ratings up? There are more effective ways to get ratings.