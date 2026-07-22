Interesting and Humour - page 4943
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It'll be a steam train!
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There'sa glass on the table,
There's a lily in the glass.
What are you looking at me for,
Crocodile face!
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Taken from - Teasers and silly rhymes in the USSR
one step away from inventing the wheel...
not photoshopped
.
.
P.S. Dedicated to Volodka Izerski...
P.S. Dedicated to Volodka Izerski...
one step away from inventing the wheel...
Nah, we already have wheels, it's a speed limiter test so you don't accelerate too much)
P.S. Dedicated to Volodka Izersky...
Conceived the idea of burying him alive? 😁😄 No, let him go to the factory!