Interesting and Humour - page 406
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Gareth Jones, international adviser to British Prime Minister Lloyd George, travelled to Ukraine several times between 1930 and 1933 to monitor the progress of Soviet industrialisation.
Anton Baumgarten "The American Genocide"http://www.left.ru/2002/22/baumgarten72.html
"Геноцид индейцев" https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%93%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BE%D1%86%D0%B8%D0%B4_%D0%B8%D0%BD%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%B9%D1%86%D0%B5%D0%B2
"In 75 years - from the arrival of the first Europeans in 1519 to 1594. - the population of Central Mexico, the most populous region of the American continent, declined by 95%, from 25 million to barely 1 million 300,000.
In the 60 years since the Spanish arrived there, the population of western Nicaragua has fallen by 99%, from over 1 million to less than 10,000.
In West and Central Honduras, 95% of the indigenous population has been wiped out in half a century. In Cordoba, near the Gulf of Mexico, 97% in less than a century. The neighbouring province of Jalapa also saw 97% of its population murdered, from 180,000 in 1520 to 5,000 in 1626. The coming of the Europeans meant the sudden and almost total disappearance of the indigenous populations who had lived and prospered there for many thousands of years.
On the eve of European invasion in Peru and Chile, in the homeland of Incas lived from 9 to 14 million people ... Long before the end of the century Peru had no more than 1 million inhabitants. And after a few more years, only half of that. 94% of the Andean population, between 8.5 and 13.5 million people, had been wiped out."
Anton Baumgarten "The American Genocide"http://www.left.ru/2002/22/baumgarten72.html
"Геноцид индейцев" https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%93%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BE%D1%86%D0%B8%D0%B4_%D0%B8%D0%BD%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%B9%D1%86%D0%B5%D0%B2
"In the 75 years from the arrival of the first Europeans in 1519 to 1594. - the population in Central Mexico, the most populous region of the American continent, declined by 95%, from 25 million to barely 1 million 300,000.
In the 60 years since the Spanish arrived there, the population of western Nicaragua has fallen by 99%, from over 1 million to less than 10,000.
In West and Central Honduras, 95% of the indigenous population has been wiped out in half a century. In Cordoba, near the Gulf of Mexico, 97% in less than a century. The neighbouring province of Jalapa also saw 97% of its population murdered, from 180,000 in 1520 to 5,000 in 1626. The coming of the Europeans meant the sudden and almost total disappearance of the indigenous populations who had lived and prospered there for many thousands of years.
On the eve of European invasion in Peru and Chile, in the homeland of Incas lived from 9 to 14 million people ... Long before the end of the century Peru had no more than 1 million inhabitants. And after a few more years, only half of that. 94% of the Andean population, between 8.5 and 13.5 million people, had been wiped out."
and 5,000 years ago the Mumba Yumba tribe killed the Tumba Rumba tribe.
From an article in Challenge, the US Progressive Labour Party organ "08.06.2008. Slave labour the American way" http://proletar.org.ua/news/1228/
Our "land of opportunity" now boasts a prison population of 2.4 million. That is more prisoners than in any other country, a million more than in China, which actually has four times the population. In the state of California alone, 160,000 people are gnawing at the bunkers of the prison system - more than in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Japan combined. At the same time, the total population of these five countries is 11 times that of California. According to the report of the US Department of Justice for the current year, there are 7 million people in prisons and isolation wards. That means one in 32 Americans. 70% of all state prisoners are black or Latino
What does this prove? That there was no famine in Ukraine in '33, or it proves that the famine was not caused artificially.
If all Mishka is frantically writing about the disgusting past and present of Russia, the motherland of his grandfathers and great grandfathers, on a daily basis. We must objectively assess the "life-affirming" past of all progressive countries.
If you noticed, I want Mishka's post removed as well. His post is neither interesting (there's heaps of material on the internet about that fact) nor humorous.
And an eye for an eye, in your posts does not lead to peoples reconciliation.
Mind you, I didn't start this conversation. I suggested a long time ago that we stop the vehement and unfounded anti-Russian, anti-Ukrainian and other rhetoric in the Interesting and Humour threads.
Especially Mishka's political propaganda and engaging the audience in it violates the forum rule:
1. It is forbidden to make comments that may offend or insult other visitors.
From an article in Challenge, the US Progressive Labour Party organ "08.06.2008. Slave labour the American way" http://proletar.org.ua/news/1228/
Our "land of opportunity" boasts a prison population of 2.4 million. That is more convicts than in any other country, a million more than in China, which actually has four times the population. In the state of California alone, 160,000 people are gnawing at the bunkers of the prison system - more than in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Japan combined. At the same time, the total population of these five countries is 11 times that of California. According to the report of the US Department of Justice for the current year, there are 7 million people in prisons and isolation wards. That means one in 32 Americans. 70% of all state prisoners are black or Latino
I suggest everyone clean up the thread.
The thread should be cleaned up by the moderators with appropriate decisions.
The issue has been brewing for a long time. And the situation is only getting worse.
Mind you, I didn't start this conversation. I suggested a long time ago that we stop the vehement and unfounded anti-Russian, anti-Ukrainian and other rhetoric in the Interesting and Humour threads.
Especially Mishka's political propaganda and engaging the audience in it violates the forum rule:
1. Any comments that may offend or insult other visitors are prohibited.
There is no violation of the rules. Don't drag this point out just because a story contradicts your clichés.
There is NO anti-Russian and anti-Ukrainian rhetoric on my part. Or prove it with a link to my post.