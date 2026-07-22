Interesting and Humour - page 2539
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https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B2rwkNV9vHA2UWxGa3EyY09FV0U/edit - here's a good description for making it, the schematic and the parts to make it.
And here's more. A cooler lantern than a single light bulb.
- "Get drunk," he said aloud.
- Brilliant! - Someone's husky voice supported him.
He shuddered and a cold wave of goose bumps ran down his body. He turned around and saw a stubbly, redheaded fat man in a greasy white tank top and worn jeans sitting in an armchair.
- Who are you? - Swallowing, Kid asked.
- Don't you recognize me? Me, your best friend who lives on the roof? - The stranger asked with hurt in his voice.
- Carlson?!
The fat man nodded and took out a crumpled packet of cigarettes. The boy looked at the fat man, and his childhood flashed before his eyes: the loneliness, the school where he had been an outcast, the arrival of Carlson. Yes, those were happy days. He had a real friend. A friend! But then came the mustachioed psychotherapists, the pills, the disappearance of Carlson, the suicide attempt, the year in the asylum.
- You're gone. You're fiction. My imaginary friend.
Carlson choked and coughed.
- What the fuck are you talking about, Babe?
- I'm going crazy. Hallucinating. Again.
- Motherfucker! - The fat man with the propeller on his back sprang vividly from his chair and ran up to Kid, suddenly punching him in the face.
A sharp pain, a taste of blood in his mouth.
- Well, not bad for fiction, eh?
Kid was embarrassed and smiled. He was always right! Carlson wasn't a figment of the imagination! But immediately he felt sad.
- You left me.
Carlson was embarrassed and stared in the corner.
- Baby... You see... I'm sorry. I thought you didn't need me anymore. And I O.D.'d the other day. Can you imagine, pineapple jam? Anyway, it's embarrassing. Anyway... I'll tell you everything. I've got a lot of great stories. I swear I won't leave you again.
- Honestly?
- I'll be damned!
The baby cried. He cried with happiness and got up and gave Carlson a big hug. The old friend smelled of sweat and booze.
- Well, well, tenderness like lousy fags. So, are we drinking? I've got a raspberry with me if you need it. What's your problem, Babe?
- Girl...
They're all whores. Get the vodka. Let's get clean.
Kid ran to the shop and was happy. Away with all thoughts of girls, of the filthiness of people and the drabness of life. Now he had Carlson, a bottle of vodka and two jars of jam.
USDCHF )))
not a good thing........