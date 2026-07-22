Interesting and Humour - page 1060
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We often wonder if the ground beneath our feet can swallow us up. It's actually more insidious than we thought. Throw away the rock you've just picked up... you could get poisoned. Here are ten of the most toxic and potentially deadly minerals that crystallise in rocks and present a dangerously deceptive stone beauty. These rocks can cause serious damage to your health even without someone throwing them at you.
Creepy dangerous rocks
I remember reading an article in 2009 that the line would be completely erased by 2015. Well, it's almost there. ))
The main deal is that it's real-time...
We often wonder if the ground beneath our feet can swallow us up. It's actually more insidious than we thought. Throw away the rock you've just picked up... you could get poisoned. Here are ten of the most toxic and potentially deadly minerals that crystallise in rocks and present a dangerously deceptive stone beauty. These rocks can cause serious damage to your health even without someone throwing them at you.
Creepy dangerous pebbles
About asbestos - pure hogwash directed against our Ural chrysotile-asbestos. Chrysotile-asbestos because of its physical qualities (long fibres, it is even called "mountain flax") cannot be inhaled, as it is not present in air even in mining place. Every asbestos worker (Asbestos is a city in Sverdlovsk Oblast) will tell you that. Unlike the second, amphibole asbestos, which is the most common in the world.
BTW. When I was a kid, before winter we used to soak chrysotile asbestos and seal cracks in window frames with it. Band-Aids were expensive, masking tape did not exist then, alabaster was difficult to pull out later, and paper strips were of no use. At the same time, no one I knew, even people from Asbestos, had ever contracted lung disease (ouch, ouch, ouch).