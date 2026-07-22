Interesting and Humour - page 2317

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Where did the expression "give dobro" come from?

In the pre-revolutionary alphabet, the letter D was called "dobro". The flag corresponding to this letter in the navy's code of signals means "yes, I agree, I permit". This was the origin of the expression "give good". A derivative of this expression, "Customs gives good" first appeared in the film "The White Sun of the Desert".

 
 

Where did the word "week" come from?

The word "week" used to refer to Sunday, a non-working day when "they don't do", and later became known as a seven-day week. In many Slavic languages this name is still in use today.

 

Why do the names Dominica and Dominican Republic have different origins?

There are two states in the Caribbean Sea with very similar names, Dominica and the Dominican Republic. But the origin and meaning of these names are completely different. The Dominican takes its name from the Italian word for Sunday, as it was the day the island was discovered by Christopher Columbus's expedition. The Dominican Republic, on the other hand, takes its name from the capital Santo Domingo, named after St. Dominic, founder of the Dominican order.

 
 
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Стена онлайн: персональные данные россиян не выпустят за границу
Стена онлайн: персональные данные россиян не выпустят за границу
  • u24.ru
Вчера Госдума приняла закон, согласно которому данные российских пользователей интернета должны храниться только на территории страны. В первую очередь он коснется Теперь они, а также сервисы, позволяющие бронировать авиабилеты и гостиницы, должны будут открыть свои представительства в России. На это законодатели отводят 2 года, по истечении...
 

I LIKE TO RUN MY HEELS OVER BUMPS...

I LIKE TO GO INTO AN EMPTY BARREL LAUGHING...

I LIKE TO MOW BANANAS IN THE MORNING, IN THE SUMMER

AND DRAW HAPPINESS CHARTS!!!

 
 
 
Fillellin:

Where did the word "week" come from?

The word "week" used to refer to Sunday, a non-working day when "they don't do", and later became known as a seven-day week. In many Slavic languages this name is still in use today.

Week is from "not to share".
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