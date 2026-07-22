Interesting and Humour - page 4315

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Iurii Tokman:

and we were taught to wipe the boards with a "thin layer"

The alcohol was drunk and then you had to breathe on the board to get a "thin layer".

and then you could wipe the board

I am embarrassed to ask how to make a "thick layer"?
 
Alexandr Murzin:
I'm embarrassed to ask how to make a "thick coat"?

Pour alcohol on a swab and use it to wipe the board

 
Please read the text before posting it. Swear words will not be tolerated.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Please read the text before posting it. Swear words are not allowed.

Sorry.

If I substitute these words, can I post?

 
Vladimir Tkach:

Sorry.

If I substitute these words, can I publish them?

Yes, of course you can.

 
 

Who's that? Chebukrok? Crocobloche? Chebuggena? But the bastard's eyes are so kind :))))))))

Crocobec

 
Vitaly Murlenko:

Who's that? Chebukrok? Crocobloche? Chebuggena? But the bastard's eyes are so kind :))))))))


It's simpler than that. It's Cheburashka swallowing Crocodile Geno from his tail. And the eyes are just bulging.

 

I'm shocked.


 
Vitaly Murlenko:

Who's that? Chebukrok? Crocobloche? Chebuggena? But the devil's eyes are so kind :))))))))


The Hatter has given birth to a baby.

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