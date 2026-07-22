Interesting and Humour - page 4315
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and we were taught to wipe the boards with a "thin layer"
The alcohol was drunk and then you had to breathe on the board to get a "thin layer".
and then you could wipe the board
I'm embarrassed to ask how to make a "thick coat"?
Pour alcohol on a swab and use it to wipe the board
Please read the text before posting it. Swear words are not allowed.
Sorry.
If I substitute these words, can I post?
Sorry.
If I substitute these words, can I publish them?
Yes, of course you can.
Who's that? Chebukrok? Crocobloche? Chebuggena? But the bastard's eyes are so kind :))))))))
Who's that? Chebukrok? Crocobloche? Chebuggena? But the bastard's eyes are so kind :))))))))
It's simpler than that. It's Cheburashka swallowing Crocodile Geno from his tail. And the eyes are just bulging.
I'm shocked.
Who's that? Chebukrok? Crocobloche? Chebuggena? But the devil's eyes are so kind :))))))))
The Hatter has given birth to a baby.