Interesting and Humour - page 4577
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I don't know where the "Quotes/Perls" thread is, it must be here too...
From the "do me for free" section:
As a programmer, this kind of collaboration makes me hysterical...
I don't know where the "Quotes/Perls" thread is, it must be here too...
From the "do me for free" section:
For me, as a programmer, this kind of cooperation causes uncontrollable hysteria...
Me too, that's how much money I get at the end of the year, every year :)
Passive income so to speak :)
'
Couldn't find the post again and take a screenshot))) wrote Mickey Moose:
Whoever has the biggest moose in the account is the best trader!
Still shaking with laughter)))) Thanks, author)))
I, as a programmer, find this kind of cooperation hysterical...
Why, if every year at least $1, it will be $100 for 100 years. It is not a bad addition to my pension)))
Very informative
https://youtu.be/20jDmGjj1OY
as a programmer, this kind of collaboration makes me hysterical...
level indicators on the market are among the least popular
Take my money, please.
No.
About the Grail and more. When I get sour and give myself time to "whine", I watch this as well.
What motivates you?