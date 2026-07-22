Interesting and Humour - page 4577

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I don't know where the "Quotes/Perls" thread is, it must be here too...

From the "do me for free" section:

As a programmer, this kind of collaboration makes me hysterical...

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

I don't know where the "Quotes/Perls" thread is, it must be here too...

From the "do me for free" section:

For me, as a programmer, this kind of cooperation causes uncontrollable hysteria...

Me too, that's how much money I get at the end of the year, every year :)

Passive income so to speak :)

 

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Couldn't find the post again and take a screenshot))) wrote Mickey Moose:

Whoever has the biggest moose in the account is the best trader!

Still shaking with laughter)))) Thanks, author)))

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

I, as a programmer, find this kind of cooperation hysterical...

Why, if every year at least $1, it will be $100 for 100 years. It is not a bad addition to my pension)))

 

Very informative

https://youtu.be/20jDmGjj1OY

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

as a programmer, this kind of collaboration makes me hysterical...

level indicators on the market are among the least popular

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Take my money, please.

No.

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About the Grail and more. When I get sour and give myself time to "whine", I watch this as well.

What motivates you?


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Found one about the chicken and the traders))
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