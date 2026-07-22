Interesting and Humour - page 1368
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Too bad ( the boob theme isn't covered )
It's all in your hands. ))
It's all in your hands. ))
Cool, cool, cool:
Cocoon
Awesome. I loved it. Very close.
P.S. I taught computer science myself (2006-2009). True, not so extreme, but close to it: I never gave bad exams for I knew that they were useless.
At one exam, the girls presented me with five litres of beer. Well... I slowly consumed it, but I took the whole exam.
On the other one - for core graduates - I declared that everything I had read at the lectures was bullshit (Artificial Intelligence and everything related to it), but on the exam I just demanded the ability to solve problems. Well, the kids there were clever, there were no "C's" at all.
Oh, man. I liked it terribly. Very close.
P.S. I taught computer science myself (2006-2009).