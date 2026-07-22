Interesting and Humour - page 1368

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tol64:
Too bad (the boob theme is not covered)
 
Mischek:
Too bad ( the boob theme isn't covered )

It's all in your hands. ))

 
tol64:

It's all in your hands. ))

What a nice picture . Thank you )
 
MetaDriver:
Cool, cool, cool:

Cocoon

Awesome. I loved it. Very close.

P.S. I taught computer science myself (2006-2009). True, not so extreme, but close to it: I never gave bad exams for I knew that they were useless.

At one exam, the girls presented me with five litres of beer. Well... I slowly consumed it, but I took the whole exam.

On the other one - for core graduates - I declared that everything I had read at the lectures was bullshit (Artificial Intelligence and everything related to it), but on the exam I just demanded the ability to solve problems. Well, the kids there were clever, there were no "C's" at all.

 
Mathemat:

Oh, man. I liked it terribly. Very close.

P.S. I taught computer science myself (2006-2009).


I thought it was too vulgar, it reminded me of SpiritLess. Yes, and the daily consumption of cognac somehow not very confused with the salaries of teachers. I don't know, though. I didn't teach.
 
All in all, certainly worth a read.
 
I was wrong, it was 1996-1999.
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