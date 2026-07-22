Interesting and Humour - page 1953
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http://newtimes.ru/articles/detail/76393/
Hey, Leningrad, Petersburg, Petrogradische
Mars Pasture, Winter Cemetery.
The offspring of Russia, unlike its mother
Pale, thin, Euro-eyed passerby...
at 14:00 Moscow time, you can watch MBH's press conference here.
In short, it's coming to a point where they will rule us forever .... (just kidding)