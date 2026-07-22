Interesting and Humour - page 3955

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Learn from Mayakovsky:


I don't scold my wife,

I'll never leave her,

It's me who made her bad,

When I took her for a good one!

[Deleted]  
 
Alexander Laur:

Shit, I used a razor blade...


I used to do that.)

 


 
 

be polite...


 
Alexander Laur:

Shit, I ruled with a razor...

And we had ants by September 1st and were still asleep by June 1st.

The red rubber was abrasive to the point of tearing, the blue and white was softer.

 
Andrew Petras:

And we had ants by September 1st and were still asleep by June 1st.

The red rubber was abrasive to the holes, the blue and white was softer.

We should have stocked up from the summer, tamed:)))

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