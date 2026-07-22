Interesting and Humour - page 748
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Dave Brubeck has passed away
Europa 2012.12.05 13:54 2012.12.05 13:54:30 #.
What do you mean?
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For every post: +1 to rating
For every 50 rating: 1 credit from MQ
1 credit = $1.00
This is bullshit ))))
Writing for money... did the methaquotes come up with that?
Like I just responded to a post and earned 2 cents (60 kopecks)? Damn, now the next time you post something will be ashamed...
Like I just replied to a post and earned 2 cents (60 kopecks)? Damn, now the next time I post something it will be a shame...
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No, the discretion is 50 rating units.
When your rating reaches 250, you will receive another 1 credit.
This is bullshit ))))
Writing for money... did the methaquotes come up with that?
Like I just replied to a post and earned 2 cents (60 kopecks)? Damn, now the next time you post something
This is bullshit ))))
Writing for money... did the methaquotes come up with that?
Like I just responded to a post and earned 2 cents (60 kopecks)? Damn, now the next time you post something will be ashamed of it...
Embarrassing isn't the word! I just wrote a couple of pages of anecdotes the other day in a good mood was a branch called interesting and humor, but what the hell they accused me of! I am not interested in ratings or money earned from them!
Don't worry too much about it. It's just that the posts here are usually really interesting.
A lot of anecdotes all at once -- a bit stressful.
There's a festive occasion :)
Russia sets world record for fibre-optic transmission distance