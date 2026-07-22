Interesting and Humour - page 748

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Dave Brubeck has passed away

 
 
 
 
Contender:
Europa 2012.12.05 13:54 2012.12.05 13:54:30 #.

What do you mean?

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This is bullshit ))))

Writing for money... did the methaquotes come up with that?

Like I just responded to a post and earned 2 cents (60 kopecks)? Damn, now the next time you post something will be ashamed...

 
Europa 2012.12.06 08:32 2012.12.06 08:32:18 #

Like I just replied to a post and earned 2 cents (60 kopecks)? Damn, now the next time I post something it will be a shame...

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No, the discretion is 50 rating units.
When your rating reaches 250, you will receive another 1 credit.
 
Europa:

This is bullshit ))))

Writing for money... did the methaquotes come up with that?

Like I just replied to a post and earned 2 cents (60 kopecks)? Damn, now the next time you post something

Europa:

This is bullshit ))))

Writing for money... did the methaquotes come up with that?

Like I just responded to a post and earned 2 cents (60 kopecks)? Damn, now the next time you post something will be ashamed of it...

Embarrassing isn't the word! I just wrote a couple of pages of anecdotes the other day in a good mood was a branch called interesting and humor, but what the hell they accused me of! I am not interested in ratings or money earned from them!

 
server:

Don't worry too much about it. It's just that the posts here are usually really interesting.

A lot of anecdotes all at once -- a bit stressful.

 

There's a festive occasion :)

Russia sets world record for fibre-optic transmission distance

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