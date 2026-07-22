Interesting and Humour - page 4388
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Vitaly, don't forget to put up a table like this after the renovation.
They'll kick you out of the house for that)
You'll get kicked out of the house for this)
They're not alive... It's just aesthetics. So explain.
He's got one-dollar notes, only $15.
Not one ten-dollar bill you can see.
You have criticized him for not having enough money to be a successful scalper. Then I offer you another candidate for the type of successful scalper.
This one has plenty of money. What do you think?
You have criticised him for not having enough money to be a successful scalper. Then I offer you another candidate for the type of successful scalper.
This one's got plenty of money. What do you think?
Where are the gold cufflinks?
and the suit shouldn't be late 20th century and in size...
"If there's a man, there's an article" :-) they can always criticize and explain why it's wrong here :-)
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If you want to see a successful man, go fishing, for example, to some club near Moscow (if you have enough money). Go hunting is better not to mention.
Believe me, these people look very different than this type.
Here's another successful scalper for you.
And two more, just in case. ))
There are a lot of successful scalpers, some take the money out of brokerage companies by trucks. Note how unsuccessful scalpers envy each other at this time. ))
where are the gold cufflinks?
And you should've worn a suit that wasn't late 20th century and sized...
"I am a successful scalper. if there was a man, there would be an article" :-) they can always criticize and explain why everything is wrong here :-)
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If you want to see a successful man, go fishing for example in some club near Moscow (if you have enough money). Go hunting is better not to mention.
Believe me, these people look very different than this type.
What a naive Chukchi boy. You've got a problem with humour, and this is a humour thread. I do not want to see a successful man as you understand it, I am successful enough myself.
Okay, scalper's version of success #3.