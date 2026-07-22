Interesting and Humour - page 4655
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Remote working is growing in popularity
The Mayor of Moscow has promised to pay some categories of citizens, I will not list them in order to move them away from politics, 4,000₽ each to sit in a home quarantine. And it's 2,000 in advance.
It's like, get 2,000, and if you survive, get another 2,000.
And to be ready to face the virus, you have to do what the classics say.
***
Very big in the world
This virus, three or four! -
It's getting bigger, it's getting sicker.
If you're frail, go straight to the coffin!
To keep you healthy
♪ Use a wipe, people, to keep you healthy ♪
***
Remember the '90s videos of Russian women with crowbars?
I spent half an hour looking for information on the mayor's strong recommendation to stay at home for the elderly, as far as I understand the elderly is 65 ?
ZS: the same mayor said that the regions don't understand anything and they should also be recommended to do the same
I spent half an hour looking for information on the mayor's strong recommendation to stay at home for the elderly, as far as I understand the elderly is 65 ?
ZS: the same mayor said that the regions don't understand anything and they should also be recommended to do the same
and RBC is one of the main spreaders of the panic virus.
What or how does it manifest itself?
The worst virus is the panic virus.
We can talk about this for a long time, but in general the hostages of the situation now are the people with incapacitated by age (elderly people and children) in their environment