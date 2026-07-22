Interesting and Humour - page 4019
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I read a study that said why civilisations using hieroglyphs stopped developing at some point.
Development requires the introduction of new concepts and words, and you cannot keep inventing new hieroglyphs forever, because human memory is limited. That is why western civilization with alphabetic writing had come forward.
Were they given a choice? Were they offered a set?
China, Japan and South Korea have stopped developing? Well, funnily enough...
Dimitri, I don't know how old you are, don't look at the last decades, read the history of those countries before the Europeans got there. History is an entertaining thing.
Then, why do they not switch to alphabetic writing, but stubbornly prefer to stay with their version?
Inertia and tradition. You cannot break something that has been ingrained for millennia in one year.
Dimitri, I don't know how old you are, don't look at the last decades, read the history of those countries before the Europeans came there. History is an entertaining thing.
I know their history - what is the question? What's with the stupid way of talking in half-assed terms?
Using hierogilithic script Japan defeated the Russian Empire in the early 20th century and later the British Empire in South East Asia and went as far as Australia
There is a comma after "So" and a missing "we" in the second part of the sentence.
Checked your text here. There's one mistake - "forum people". But that, I think, can be attributed to slang.
Well done! But just remember that 'so what' is a compound conjunction and is highlighted by commas.
Dimitri, I don't know how old you are, don't look at the last decades, read the history of those countries before the Europeans came there. History is an entertaining thing.
Also, the Han Empire went as far as Bactria, and there they beat up the strongest army in the ancient world, the Romans, a couple of times. Because they used bronze swords and spears, but ancient Chinese already had iron weapons and crossbows, which easily penetrated bronze armour.
Marble and only marble - no cloth.
Giovanni Strazza - The Virgin Mary, 1850s
Dimitri, I don't know how old you are, don't look at the last decades, read the history of those countries before the Europeans came there. History is an entertaining thing.
Incidentally, the ancient Chinese, along with many inventions, were the first to invent printing - 800 years before Gutenberg