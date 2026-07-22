Interesting and Humour - page 4019

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

I read a study that said why civilisations using hieroglyphs stopped developing at some point.

Development requires the introduction of new concepts and words, and you cannot keep inventing new hieroglyphs forever, because human memory is limited. That is why western civilization with alphabetic writing had come forward.

Then why they do not switch to alphabetic writing, but stubbornly prefer to stay with their own variant?
 
Дмитрий:

Were they given a choice? Were they offered a set?

Well, there's a choice now.
 
Дмитрий:

China, Japan and South Korea have stopped developing? Well, funnily enough...


Dimitri, I don't know how old you are, don't look at the last decades, read the history of those countries before the Europeans got there. History is an entertaining thing.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Then, why do they not switch to alphabetic writing, but stubbornly prefer to stay with their version?

Inertia and tradition. You cannot break something that has been ingrained for millennia in one year.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Dimitri, I don't know how old you are, don't look at the last decades, read the history of those countries before the Europeans came there. History is an entertaining thing.


I know their history - what is the question? What's with the stupid way of talking in half-assed terms?

Using hierogilithic script Japan defeated the Russian Empire in the early 20th century and later the British Empire in South East Asia and went as far as Australia

 
Дмитрий:

There is a comma after "So" and a missing "we" in the second part of the sentence.

I checked my text here. There's one mistake - "forum people". But that, I think, can be attributed to jargon.
Биржа копирайтинга, проверка текста на уникальность
Биржа копирайтинга, проверка текста на уникальность
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Сервис проверки орфографии и пунктуации онлайн — это уникальный бесплатный сервис поиска ошибок и опечаток. Эффективный алгоритм TEXT.RU находит множество ошибок, среди которых: На нашем сервисе вы сможете не только узнать уникальность текста, но и проверить его орфографию и пунктуацию. При проверке текста можно так же легко избавиться и от...
 
khorosh:
Checked your text here. There's one mistake - "forum people". But that, I think, can be attributed to slang.

Well done! But just remember that 'so what' is a compound conjunction and is highlighted by commas.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Dimitri, I don't know how old you are, don't look at the last decades, read the history of those countries before the Europeans came there. History is an entertaining thing.


Also, the Han Empire went as far as Bactria, and there they beat up the strongest army in the ancient world, the Romans, a couple of times. Because they used bronze swords and spears, but ancient Chinese already had iron weapons and crossbows, which easily penetrated bronze armour.

 

Marble and only marble - no cloth.

Giovanni Strazza - The Virgin Mary, 1850s


 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Dimitri, I don't know how old you are, don't look at the last decades, read the history of those countries before the Europeans came there. History is an entertaining thing.


Incidentally, the ancient Chinese, along with many inventions, were the first to invent printing - 800 years before Gutenberg

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