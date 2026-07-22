Interesting and Humour - page 282
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Can you admit that such a bill could have been tabled in any form in the Russian Duma?
There shouldn't be any non-traditional people in Egypt. Well, of course there are, but it is unlikely that they have or will soon, judging by the situation in Egypt after the Arab Spring. And here it's OK - heterosexual sex. True, the wife is dead, but that's such a small thing if you want to find an excuse for your impulses. No, God, they're fucked up in there, that's for sure... Why, why isn't the same right to love a dead husband's body one last time offered to a bereaved widow? This is discrimination!
What is scientifically interesting is the very fact that necrophilia has been socialised by society, previously perceived as something unnatural, rather than the fact that necrophilia was previously illegal. Necrophilia is nothing but a kind of fitishism by definition and the same in essence, but is perceived by society as a much bigger deviation from the "norm" due to the presence of social "rules of behaviour" characteristic of the respective ideology of this or that "state" and the presence/absence of religion/mythology on the respective topic (I intentionally put in quotes here the state).
What is scientifically interesting is the very fact that necrophilia has been socialised by society, previously perceived as something unnatural, rather than the fact that necrophilia was previously illegal. Necrophilia is nothing but a kind of fitishism by definition and the same in essence, but it is perceived by society as a much bigger deviation from the "norm" due to the presence of public "rules of behaviour" inherent in the relevant ideology of this or that "state" and the presence/absence of religion/mythology on the relevant topic (I intentionally put in quotes here the state).
PS Alternatively, as a compromise, an amendment to the bill could be introduced to permit the act of, hmm, retaliation by relatives of a dead formerly living being (or a previously never-living one, such as a chair or a table) against a necrophiliac by his prior killing by a relative of the victim and committing an act of equal gravity against the offender (the degree and gravity must, however, first be established in court, according to the relevant amendment to the bill).
No, that's not good enough - that would promote necrophilia, for fuck's sake. Anyway, I don't know what to do - I'm not a good legislator. :)
:)
PS Alternatively, as a compromise, an amendment to the bill could be introduced to allow an act of, hmm, retaliation by relatives of a dead formerly living being (or a previously never-living one such as a chair or table) against a necrophile by his prior extermination by a relative of the victim and committing an act of equal gravity against the offender (degree and gravity need, however, to be preliminarily established by the court under the relevant amendment to the bill) of appropriate abuse.
that's some kind of necrophiliac gangbang.
this is some kind of necrophiliac gangbang.
"In short, everyone's dead."
But why do identical cars drive better?