Interesting and Humour - page 4488
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"Nothing can make one man so despondent as to sit and talk and not know when he will leave" [A.P.Chekhov]
The guide turns his head from right to left, talks, explains.
One of the "spectators", - And who is this monument to?
- To Pushkin.
- Is that the one who wrote "Mumu"?
- No, Turgenev wrote "Mumu".
- I don't get it, Turgenev wrote "Mumu", and they put up a monument to Pushkin!
I'll be in St. Petersburg and I'll write you in person, meet you and we'll go to the zoo.
Just come without a gun.
Otherwise my wife will read in the news - "a euro-moderator was shot with a gun in a zoo while screaming "hey, gay" for another euro-moderator deleted a thread from the forum without warning" ... the only question she'll ask is "what's a hey-gay-gay-gay?"
:)
Well, well, Sergei is really excited ))) Let me be on a first-name basis with Russian moderators, I don't like to poke fun at them. About the zoo - I was there about five years ago with a friend and her 3-year-old daughter. We went there only because of my daughter, she had never been there.
What were your impressions? I liked the pavilion with reptiles. I liked the elephant court. Then the elephant stretched his trunk through the fence and Olya (girl) was feeding him bananas and blowing into his trunk ))) About that - moo-u-u-u-u ))) For some reason the elephant liked it very much.
About the deletion of the branches - yeah it's been a long time since I cared. Forum is dead.
Well, well, Sergei is really excited ))) Let me be on a first-name basis with Russian moderators, I don't like to poke fun at them. About the zoo - I was there about five years ago with a friend and her 3-year-old daughter. We went there only because of my daughter, she had never been there.
What were your impressions? I liked the pavilion with reptiles. I liked the elephant court. Then the elephant stretched his trunk through the fence and Olya (girl) was feeding him bananas and blowing into his trunk ))) About that - moo-u-u-u-u )))) For some reason the elephant liked it very much.
About the deletion of the branches - yeah it's been a long time since I cared. Forum is dead.
No, just bored ... August, it's holiday time ... not many posts ...
just now I wanted to delete a spam post and it's already been deleted ... didn't have time ... now wait for the other one ...
No, the forum is not dead. Everything is fine. It's just that everyone sits and waits for something.
As to a zoo - I haven't gone further than planetarium there: I go from the underground by the park, I go and go, then there was a souvenir shop, then a summer cafe, then a planetarium - I went there. And then I'm not going to the zoo... the next time the same (I didn't go further than the planetarium).
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I can't post too much here - I bore people.
Like if there was some kind of telepathy, like if there was a thought... ...went... and they - immediately - bang, and into the computer (without typing), then it will either go into a book or into an article...
But this way - one thought goes in your head, then a second thought also, both overlap ... and that's it...
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went to English.
Well, well, Sergei is really excited ))) Let me be on a first-name basis with Russian moderators, I don't like to poke fun at them. About the zoo - I was there about five years ago with a friend and her 3-year-old daughter. We went there only because of my daughter, she had never been there.
What were your impressions? I liked the pavilion with reptiles. I liked the elephant court. Then the elephant stretched his trunk through the fence and Olya (girl) was feeding him bananas and blowing into his trunk ))) About that - moo-u-u-u-u ))) For some reason the elephant liked it very much.
About the deletion of the branches - yeah it's been a long time since I gave a shit. The forum is dead.
I wonder... Alexei - reasons for your (I suggest you) IMHO!
No kidding or banter, pure interest...
Happy Friday to all...))))
The second branch could be called "branch about branches".
The point is that there are people who don't have time, they don't have time to read all the branches every day.
They come to the forum once a week or once a month - just to take a sip of positivity.
And there could be such a branch, each post - as a mini review of good branches (like - what happened on the forum for a week).
Only positivity, no criticism or opinions.
A post can be made either once a week or once a month.
a sip of positivity? where every three months half of them are out )
fantasist...
You say that word "I'm sorry" (in Russian, "I'm sorry+sya" or "I apologize to myself") so often (I'd say, without measure):
On the one hand, "I'm sorry" sounds a bit harsh: it's an expression that suggests that the person who bumped you doesn't really need your forgiveness. If you say: Saying "I'm sorry" means he's done with the incident, whether you forgive him or you continue to be angry. So saying 'I'm sorry' after an unfortunate act towards another person is another rude, insensitive thing to say, which is like saying 'I'm certainly guilty, but I don't need your forgiveness'. In fact, the meaning of the expression is 'I apologise to myself for the hurt I have caused you'.
See more athttp://izbrannoe.com/news/eto-interesno/izvinyayus-pravilno-li-tak-govorit-i-otkuda-vzyalos-eto-slovo/.
Wow.
you're spoken for? ))
Well, well, Sergei is really excited ))) Let me be on a first-name basis with Russian moderators, I don't like to poke fun at them. About the zoo - I was there about five years ago with a friend and her 3-year-old daughter. We went there only because of my daughter, she had never been there.
What were your impressions? I liked the pavilion with reptiles. I liked the elephant court. Then the elephant stretched his trunk through the fence and Olya (girl) was feeding him bananas and blowing into his trunk ))) About that - moo-u-u-u-u )))) For some reason the elephant liked it very much.
About the deletion of the branches - yeah it's been a long time since I cared. Forum is dead.
Let's saveAlexey Volchanskiy, otherwise he'll get sore and disappear in a hop, humorous parody girls:
100 years ago: