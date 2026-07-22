Interesting and Humour - page 2327
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The 9 main problems in a programmer's job
Now : Omsk
Full post here.
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Omsk. Sunday morning.
"The walk around Omsk came on a Sunday morning, a time when there are hardly any people on the streets and the city is just waking up. Omsk seemed to be unhurried and quiet: everyone we met was friendly and eager to pose: from the municipal workers who watered the lawns to the students who strolled in the Theatre Square. In this post I have collected not only (and not so much) the city's landmarks, which can be seen in guidebooks, but also the townspeople and random passers-by..."
"The central street of the city of Omsk is Lenin Street. At the beginning of the 19th century, the street suffered from floods, which in 1845 reached such a level that the street was navigated by boats."
"The Cathedral of the Assumption is one of Omsk's most visited churches in the heart of the city. Like many temples, it was destroyed during the Soviet era and rebuilt with funds raised by the citizens."
read the full post here.
Two months later, the planned miracle happened: within a tenth of a second, the patient's thought was translated into arm movement
The matrix is coming...
not a matrix.
More like a post-information slave system :)
Question . Where is the line between human and no longer human? I don't know.
It is clear that if a person had an accident and lost all his limbs and was given artificial limbs, he is still the same person.
So let's move on--
an artificial heart?
an implanted neuron in the spinal cord?
injected neurons into the brain?
...
where's the line?
hmm, I don't know.
We're all robots.)
Question . Where is the line between human and no longer human? I don't know.
It is clear that if a person had an accident and lost all his limbs and was given artificial limbs, he is still the same person.
So let's move on--
an artificial heart?
an implanted neuron in the spinal cord?
injected neurons into the brain?
...
where's the line?
hmm, I don't know.
We're all robots.)