Interesting and Humour - page 4323

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Aleksandr Volotko:

Yeah, "established trader" and "holiday", funny ))

A well-established trader goes on holiday, of course, maybe also on a business trip.

[Deleted]  
transcendreamer:


if not you, then the cat?!

 
Aleksandr Volotko:

if not you, then the cat?!

And the cat won't.

the cat doesn't mess around

 
transcendreamer:

corrected )))))

That's a 10/10 :D Vital, but hopefully temporary)
 

a little lyricism and positivity.


 
 
Judging by the forum's efforts to find the grail, it's strange how they haven't started an Alcoholics Anonymous club thread XD
 

That was awesome!


For comparison, the original:


Or am I the only one so crazy who listens to Yegor but not Creed?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

That was awesome!


For comparison, the original:


Or am I the only crazy one who listens to Yegor, but not Creed?


I don't listen to any Egorovs at all. Am I crazier?
P.S. There's a saying for every Yegorka.
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