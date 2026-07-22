Interesting and Humour - page 4323
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Yeah, "established trader" and "holiday", funny ))
A well-established trader goes on holiday, of course, maybe also on a business trip.
if not you, then the cat?!
if not you, then the cat?!
And the cat won't.
corrected )))))
a little lyricism and positivity.
That was awesome!
For comparison, the original:
Or am I the only one so crazy who listens to Yegor but not Creed?
That was awesome!
For comparison, the original:
Or am I the only crazy one who listens to Yegor, but not Creed?