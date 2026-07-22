Interesting and Humour - page 4763
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by the hryvnia and the knot is possible)))
anything is possible...
abnormal behaviour - abnormal consequences
That's not true. Car mechanics, programmers too, and many others say the same thing...
If builders build like programmers do, a butterfly flies in through the window and destroys civilisation.
winter is coming!
winter is coming!
In the garden?
No, in the spring forest !
A tablecloth in honour of HP's leak onto the internet
I'm reading this
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
To the developers of Metatrader - question
MetaQuotes, 2004.02.03 12:53Download updated MT 3.81 build 5653
Download updated MT 3.81 build 5653 - it has corrected the requote mechanism in EA operation.
h ttps://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe?utm_campaign=MQL5.community