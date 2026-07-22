Interesting and Humour - page 4763

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Iaroslav Chornyi:

by the hryvnia and the knot is possible)))

anything is possible...

abnormal behaviour - abnormal consequences

 
 
 
Aleksei Mikhanoshin:
Not true. The same is true of car mechanics, and programmers too, and many others...
 
Alexey Viktorov:
That's not true. Car mechanics, programmers too, and many others say the same thing...

If builders build like programmers do, a butterfly flies in through the window and destroys civilisation.

 

winter is coming!


 
Denis Sartakov:

winter is coming!


In the garden?
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
In the garden?

No, in the spring forest !


 

A tablecloth in honour of HP's leak onto the internet


 

I'm reading this

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

To the developers of Metatrader - question

MetaQuotes, 2004.02.03 12:53

Download updated MT 3.81 build 5653
Download updated MT 3.81 build 5653 - it has corrected the requote mechanism in EA operation.
h ttps://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe?utm_campaign=MQL5.community

and can't figure out what the MQ representative is writing about. Almost a minute later I guessed to look at the date.)))))))))
1...475647574758475947604761476247634764476547664767476847694770...4979
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