Interesting and Humour - page 2767
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Ssssabaqi........
We need to check out the technology on gotkiewicz.
Artificial diamonds are cheaper than natural diamonds.
A cement truck is a jittery machine. You shouldn't have honked your horn!
The blue pillar of death
http://habrahabr.ru/post/268401/
Blue Brain project creates first artificial brain with 31,000 neurons >>>
never give up )