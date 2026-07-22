Interesting and Humour - page 2767

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Дмитрий:

Ssssabaqi........

We need to check out the technology on gotkiewicz.

Would it be too much to ask? My avatar isn't just a picture...
 
Дмитрий:
Artificial diamonds are cheaper than natural diamonds.
And no one needs them except in industry
 
 

A cement truck is a jittery machine. You shouldn't have honked your horn!

A cement truck is a shy machine

[Deleted]  

The blue pillar of death

 

http://habrahabr.ru/post/268401/

Программные инструкции на естественном языке, или интенциональное программирование
Программные инструкции на естественном языке, или интенциональное программирование
  • habrahabr.ru
Данная тема способна вызвать скорее негативную реакцию благодаря тому, что большинство разработчиков являются ее противниками. Все потому, что интенциональное программирование, по сравнению с классическим, имеет существенные недостатки: слабая детерминированность инструкций на естественном языке значительная длина каждой инструкции, что...
 

Blue Brain project creates first artificial brain with 31,000 neurons >>>

Проект Blue Brain создал первый искусственный мозг из 31 тыс. нейронов
Проект Blue Brain создал первый искусственный мозг из 31 тыс. нейронов
  • 2015.10.09
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 9 окт – РИА Новости. Программисты и нейрофизиологи из проекта Blue Brain заявили о создании первого "цифрового" кибермозга из 31 тысячи нервных клеток, представляющий собой полный аналог одного небольшого сегмента из мозга молодой крысы, говорится в статье, опубликованной в журнале Cell. "Решение этой задачи потребовало огромного...
 



 

never give up )


 
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Медведи убивают медвежат
Медведи убивают медвежат
  • 2015.10.09
  • shukerearth
  • korostelev.livejournal.com
Медведи - каннибалы. Взрослые крупные самцы часто убивают медвежат, чтобы распространить во всей округе свои гены. Мы это знали в теории, но не думали, что увидим своими глазами. (фото Анастасии Коростелёвой) Шёл примерно 5й день, как мы снимали под водой "милашку" Казановы, который рыбачил около загородки НИРО. Все эти дни он успешно занимался...
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