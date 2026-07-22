Interesting and Humour - page 4007

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

And how do planes crash, trucks collide with trains at crossings?




 
Anatoli Kazharski:





Nah, I'll just walk...

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Nah, I'll just walk...

You can ride a horse too, if it's not too far. )


 

This is where a better consideration can be given to the antitrust system:


 
Anatoli Kazharski:

Here's where you can get a better look at the anti-contraction system:

Minsk - Vladivostok)

 
 

The main thing is you don't need a driver, just throw a brick on the throttle and go, where will it go from the 'track'.

Respectfully.

[Deleted]  

This is my City:


 

So who's already making a million in forex?

[Deleted]  
Oksana Berenko:

Who is already earning a million on forex?


Mastering the * Million Dollar * Way to stay afloat )

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