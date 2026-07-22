Interesting and Humour - page 2373

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artmedia70:

I was wondering how his ass was doing after it landed on the railing. He's running along just fine. Something's not right...

And the question is, what's he need all this for? He'd rather stick his head in a microwave. Or cut his balls off. Safer.

It's nothing. He'll bandage it up.

 
Integer:

It's nothing. He'll put a bandage on it.

Which of the three options?
 
artmedia70:
Which of the three options?
Nonsense and nonsense.
 
barabashkakvn:
Nonsense and nonsense.
Taq... That's the fourth option I missed. It was a bug.
[Deleted]  
admiration for the abilities of others is much more positive than dumb buzzing.... and life will turn on its head :-)
 

Congratulations on Airborne Day

 

 
 

The buttercup - a mushroom that needs to be harvested on its knees - as it often grows in spruce stands

http://progrib.ru/maslyata/opisanie-maslyat.html

Лесные богатства под ногами: описание маслят и их виды
Лесные богатства под ногами: описание маслят и их виды
  • progrib.ru
Съедобные грибы маслята благодаря отменному вкусу и высокой урожайности пользуются неизменным уважением любителей «тихой охоты» и желающих полакомиться грибными блюдами. Растут они массово. В разгар сезона их даже собирают, стоя на коленях — так много крошечных маслянистых комочков прячется в траве. Описание — почему гриб назвали масленком По...
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