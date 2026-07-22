Interesting and Humour - page 2373
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I was wondering how his ass was doing after it landed on the railing. He's running along just fine. Something's not right...
And the question is, what's he need all this for? He'd rather stick his head in a microwave. Or cut his balls off. Safer.
It's nothing. He'll bandage it up.
It's nothing. He'll put a bandage on it.
Which of the three options?
Nonsense and nonsense.
Congratulations on Airborne Day
The buttercup - a mushroom that needs to be harvested on its knees - as it often grows in spruce stands
http://progrib.ru/maslyata/opisanie-maslyat.html