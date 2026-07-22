Interesting and Humour - page 4598

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I remembered a thread about kernel-engine and there's a similar story on the Hubra, with examples in the code, so it's not like it's a joke.

"How I spent 12 years building my kernel engine and its compiler"https://habr.com/ru/post/481276/

 
Igor Makanu:

I remembered a thread about kernel-engine and there's a similar story on the Hubra, with examples in the code, so it's not like it's a joke.

"How I spent 12 years building my kernel engine and its compiler"https://habr.com/ru/post/481276/

Aversion to other people's development syndrome

fatal flaw

 
Igor Makanu:

I remembered a thread about kernel-engine and there's a similar story on the Hubra, with examples in the code, so it's not like it's a joke.

"How I spent 12 years building my kernel engine and its compiler"https://habr.com/ru/post/481276/

In the camp of language writers and platform makers it's child's play... it's not like that either :-)

this is what happens: http://программирование-по-русски.рф/ and there is also graphical-c (not C for graphics, but low-level programming, using mainly the mouse)

And unlike kernel-engine, people are professional programmers with appropriate education+experience,

But somewhere, something gets confused and the batheadedness sets in. And by the way, the communication style becomes quite similar to the one mentioned

 
What would that mean? ?
 
Anatoliy Koscheev:
What would that mean?

it's martin whispering that it's time to withdraw ;-)

 

About Martin


 

Topical about water


 

"Engineers are not stupider than physicists"


 
I bet a hundred tugriks (2 rubles 32 kopecks) that one of these days there will be a topic with something like this headline - The terminal is not working! Quotes do not update! Why?
 
Vladimir Tkach:
I'll bet you a hundred tugrikes that a topic with a title like this will appear one of these days - The terminal doesn't work! No update quotes! Why?

If you share 50/50 I'll create such a topic:)))

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