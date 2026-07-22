Interesting and Humour - page 4598
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I remembered a thread about kernel-engine and there's a similar story on the Hubra, with examples in the code, so it's not like it's a joke.
"How I spent 12 years building my kernel engine and its compiler"https://habr.com/ru/post/481276/
I remembered a thread about kernel-engine and there's a similar story on the Hubra, with examples in the code, so it's not like it's a joke.
"How I spent 12 years building my kernel engine and its compiler"https://habr.com/ru/post/481276/
Aversion to other people's development syndrome
fatal flaw
I remembered a thread about kernel-engine and there's a similar story on the Hubra, with examples in the code, so it's not like it's a joke.
"How I spent 12 years building my kernel engine and its compiler"https://habr.com/ru/post/481276/
In the camp of language writers and platform makers it's child's play... it's not like that either :-)
this is what happens: http://программирование-по-русски.рф/ and there is also graphical-c (not C for graphics, but low-level programming, using mainly the mouse)
And unlike kernel-engine, people are professional programmers with appropriate education+experience,
But somewhere, something gets confused and the batheadedness sets in. And by the way, the communication style becomes quite similar to the one mentioned
What would that mean?
it's martin whispering that it's time to withdraw ;-)
About Martin
Topical about water
"Engineers are not stupider than physicists"
I'll bet you a hundred tugrikes that a topic with a title like this will appear one of these days - The terminal doesn't work! No update quotes! Why?
If you share 50/50 I'll create such a topic:)))