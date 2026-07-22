Interesting and Humour - page 4451
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Shaved, trimmed. Moving on.
One of the last compositions I found on youtube is a composition with an interview with the world famous American/Ukrainian saxophonist -
Kenny G.
Violinist! There's aliens peddling trousers... crimson... Do you need them?
Crimson trousers - worn by the very wealthy residents of Pluk who have a lot of CCs. Trousers are for a select few.
And by the way, the exact same bus with yellow handrails, if not the same one, was once featured in a certain film industry.)
Fine English humour, Draghi:
the centre of gravity "overboard" on the course
but that wasn't the main thing,
it was the colour!
;)
https://vimeo.com/117641243
How different poets might have written the story of Little Red Riding Hood.
А. С. Pushkin
I loved you, love still may be,
In the depths of my heart still lives.
You are the tastiest of all, I am enchanted by you,
You make my grey belly ache.
I have loved you uncontrollably and passionately,
I've loved you with a wild appetite.
I'll never forget the image of the Red Riding Hood
I've never forgotten the taste of it.
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M.Y. Lermontov
The gray wolf is very cruel.
In the blue mist of the forest.
What is he looking for with such a keen eye
In his forest so dear to him.
He wanders sullenly, his whistles ringing,
And his tail bends and rustles.
He's looking for Little Red Riding Hood for a long time,
His stomach hurts from hunger.
In the hut the tasty grandmother sleeps,
And the rabbits are running around in droves.
But he only wants Red Riding Hood
As if it tastes different.
---------------------------------------------------
Sergei Yesenin
You're my lost wolf, gray-haired wolf,
Why are you standing, grinning, over the girl brave?
She went for a walk today in the woods,
You, like a watchman, heard the sound of footsteps.
"Drowned in a snowdrift, froze your feet off,
"you ate Red Riding Hood, you took away a little bundle.
There were pies in the basket -
You ate a dozen of them and wings grew.
Not even bitter tears could save the girl,
You hugged the birch after you ate.
---------------------------------------------------
Marina Tsvetaeva
I like that it wasn't me who got eaten,
I like that I'm not in the woods with you,
And on a dark night the damp earth
I like that you're so funny, I like that you're so funny.
I like that you're so funny,
All grey, with ears and teeth,
But I'm not Little Red Riding Hood, and I don't have
I don't have a basket of meat pies.
Thank you for my night's rest,
For not meeting me,
For not flying under the moon,
I'm no Red Riding Hood, and I'm glad I did!
---------------------------------------------------
Joseph Brodsky
It's windy and the wolves are underweight:
Everything is changing in the autumn...
The maiden wanders the paths through the woods.
She walks without a horse and without a friend.
And so she is eaten, as usual, by a wolf.
That's the rule in his simple nature:
There's a tastier, more nutritious, cleaner food,
Not the turnip that's stuck in the garden.