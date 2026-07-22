Interesting and Humour - page 3644

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михаил потапыч:

Nah . Very rarely . I do not understand why I was unbanned. This is an outrage. Valuntarism! I'm gonna complain. I'm not gonna let it go.


It's the same thing. What is this ?????

Autorazban? at the merger... :-)

:-)

What's the info on my achievements in the form of indies and exps in the code base ...

 
I've had a Chinese person in my friend queue for a month now. I delete him, but he's still in the queue. I add him as a friend and he's still in the queue. Service Desk says nothing.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
I've had a Chinese person in my friend queue for a month now. I delete him, but he's still in the queue. I add him as a friend and he's still in the queue. Service Desk says nothing.

It's just the Chinese, there are so many of them and they all look alike...
 
Iurii Tokman:

it's just the chinese, there are so many of them and they almost all look the same...
It's funny, but the Europeans also look the same to the Chinese.
 
Andrey Dik:
It's funny, but the Europeans also look the same to the Chinese.

They're just so used to making everyone look the same.
 
 
 
Дмитрий:


That's right. If we don't get them, they get us.

Even some states operate on this principle.

 
Vladimir Tkach:


That's right. If we don't get them, they get us.

Even some states operate on this principle.


If we don't rabbits, rabbits will rabbits us?
 
Дмитрий:

If not us rabbits, then the rabbits us?


If the rabbit population is not restricted, they will just trample us. Watch from 4:17

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l9n8Btbtl6A

НИ ПУХА НИ ПЕРА
НИ ПУХА НИ ПЕРА
  • 2015.03.21
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Занимательные факты из жизни трех охотников и их собачки. Автор сценария, режиссер, художник-аниматор - Рим Шарафутдинов Производство киностудии "Башкортоста...
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