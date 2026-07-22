Interesting and Humour - page 3644
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Nah . Very rarely . I do not understand why I was unbanned. This is an outrage. Valuntarism! I'm gonna complain. I'm not gonna let it go.
It's the same thing. What is this ?????
Autorazban? at the merger... :-)
:-)
What's the info on my achievements in the form of indies and exps in the code base ...
I've had a Chinese person in my friend queue for a month now. I delete him, but he's still in the queue. I add him as a friend and he's still in the queue. Service Desk says nothing.
It's just the Chinese, there are so many of them and they all look alike...
it's just the chinese, there are so many of them and they almost all look the same...
It's funny, but the Europeans also look the same to the Chinese.
They're just so used to making everyone look the same.
That's right. If we don't get them, they get us.
Even some states operate on this principle.
That's right. If we don't get them, they get us.
Even some states operate on this principle.
If we don't rabbits, rabbits will rabbits us?
If not us rabbits, then the rabbits us?
If the rabbit population is not restricted, they will just trample us. Watch from 4:17
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l9n8Btbtl6A