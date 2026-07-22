Interesting and Humour - page 1477

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Contender:

That's what I thought too, until I went to Peter.

That's right, and there's no need to go to all those Muscovites.

Of course, we're not the same place we were before.

 
zfs:

Dear elite elite elite, tonight your fifth iPhone will turn into a pumpkin

at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time.

 
 
 
 
 

I was in the same situation, exactly the same, and the words were almost the same, even though I was with my child.

I would have killed him. In Finland they would have taken the child away. And rightly so.

 

Moscow, Moscow. But in Belarus it's true ...

Hang in there, Andriyukha...

 
Mischek:

Moscow, Moscow. But in Belarus it's true ...

Hang in there, Andriyukha...

it feels like there are zombies at every turn in Belarus......
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