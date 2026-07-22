Interesting and Humour - page 1477
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's what I thought too, until I went to Peter.
That's right, and there's no need to go to all those Muscovites.
Of course, we're not the same place we were before.
Dear elite elite elite, tonight your fifth iPhone will turn into a pumpkin
at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time.
On a single voting day, 8 September, Ekaterinburg residents chose their mayor. The winner was Yevgeny Roizman who got 33.31% of the votes. Yakov Silin, who got 29.71% of the votes, came in second place. The gap between the two was 12 thousand votes. However, it is still too early to say that Roizman will actually become the mayor; the city election commission intends to consider complaints from residents of Ekaterinburg. Some voters have reported bribery and the giving of gifts for promising to vote for Roizman.
I was in the same situation, exactly the same, and the words were almost the same, even though I was with my child.
I would have killed him. In Finland they would have taken the child away. And rightly so.
Moscow, Moscow. But in Belarus it's true ...
Hang in there, Andriyukha...
Moscow, Moscow. But in Belarus it's true ...
Hang in there, Andriyukha...