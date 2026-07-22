Interesting and Humour - page 1564
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Change the record. It's the fifth time it's Da Bop or Delight. ))
Check out Beyonce's juicy dance:
Oh, come on, that's bullshit.
Yeah, well, pop is bad.
+100500 ... Population brainwashing
Perverts. )
She's so beautiful and you didn't even notice it! Pop is not pop. There's naked pop and then there's beautiful pop. This one is beautiful.
In any musical genre (and not just music) can find quality work.
Perverts. )
She's so beautiful and you didn't even notice it! Pop is not pop. There's naked pop and then there's beautiful pop. This one is beautiful.
In any musical genre (and not only musical) can find quality work.
Well, the work is more or less qualitative. Although the operator fucks up templates, all the time you remember - in some movie was a light on the blinds and the same foreshortening. He sends us back to the Hollywood warehouse with the solution in b&w and the interior.
There are a lot of beautiful girls. So what?
The 9 1/2 weeks and the Jacksonian dances keep popping up in the frame.
It's a solid three. And that's only for the quality of the budget.
There's no substance. There's the budget, but there's no substance. Jackson had substance and budget. This one's just a bunch of bullshit.
Well, the work is more or less qualitative. Although the operator fucks up with templates, all the time you remember - in some film there was such a light on the blinds and the same foreshortening. The same way, in the warehouse of Hollywood, we are sent back to the solution in b&w and the interior.
There are a lot of beautiful girls. So what?
The 9 1/2 weeks and the Jacksonian dances keep popping up in the frame.
It's a solid three. And that's only for the quality of the budget.
There's no substance. There's the budget, but there's no substance. Jackson had substance and budget. This one's just a bunch of bullshit.
Give me a video answer. Not Jackson's, his work is undeniably high quality. Not what came before. Don't repeat yourself. ))
We need to pick something from the new works that doesn't fall under some "template". It's all about determining how diverse our world can be. Still, there is a limit in my opinion. For example, in movies, there are like 30 main plots/patterns around which everything revolves. It is almost impossible to come up with something unique, because everything we see in front of our eyes under all kinds of filters is on the video row. The only thing that saves now is the non-fiction/fantasy that can be created with the help of computer graphics.
So perhaps all we have to do is watch reruns that are made a little differently. But for some reason I didn't have the same rejection effect as you, even though I've been listening to every possible genre of music all my life and watching new music videos and films all the time. Maybe that's why I don't have that effect, I switch genres all the time so I don't get bored with them.
It's hard to find a reason. Maybe even because I'm in a good mood today and you're not. )))
No way, it's just a bunch of bullshit.
There aremany more to come
Samsung received a standing ovation at the CES 2013 world exhibition, where it presented prototypes of devices with YOUM flexible displays. Many manufacturers have been dreaming of this for a long time, but only Samsung managed to implement the idea so perfectly. The company's representative demonstrated an incredibly thin screen with high image quality. The screen bends in any direction without losing its almost magical properties of displaying a rich and clear picture. Not surprisingly, the premiere shook the audience and a storm of applause erupted after every spectacular gesture of the presenter.
Where can similar technology be used? Everywhere! The flexible and slim display allows for a completely new smartphone in which the side edges are an extension of the screen and, when a message arrives, everything appears on the side of the device. Another original Samsung idea is a hybrid: a smartphone that "opens up" and turns into a tablet. Since the YOUM screen tends to be a couple of millimetres thick, such a device will be very tiny and handy! The idea of a retractable screen also received its share of applause and approval. This was not without a video, which clearly demonstrated the advantages of YOUM technology and its applications.
The screen, which is as thick as a sheet of paper, is made using OLED technology and, the manufacturer promises, it will be possible to roll it up. It's not the first time Samsung has come up with such an idea, but this time is definitely the most successful and loudest. The prototypes shown at the exhibition impressed with their practicality and originality. It seems that the mass production of such devices will come sooner than many people thought.