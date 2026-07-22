Interesting and Humour - page 1850
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alcoholic
You still need to take a knee... nada...
You still need to take a knee... nada...
All right... go... forgive me, don't be angry, sir...
You're going to have to take a knee... Nada...
All right... go...
online if interested
http://hromadske.tv/
From 4:50, plot 21
(non-normative language)
It's a cut of my hometown, Silent, where are you geographically from? Why only then did they put Yekaterinburg on the trailer?
Advertising for a local oil change firm.... :-)