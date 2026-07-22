Interesting and Humour - page 1850

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Yoschik:

alcoholic

 
artmedia70:
 
Yoschik:

You still need to take a knee... nada...


 
artmedia70:

You still need to take a knee... nada...


 
Yoschik:

All right... go... forgive me, don't be angry, sir...

You're going to have to take a knee... Nada...

 
artmedia70:

All right... go...

((
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:
Nice one, granddad.) Brief, but to the point! ))
 

online if interested

http://hromadske.tv/

[Deleted]  
Silent:

From 4:50, plot 21

(non-normative language)


It's a cut of my hometown, Silent, where are you geographically from? Why only then did they put Yekaterinburg on the trailer?

Advertising for a local oil change firm.... :-)

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