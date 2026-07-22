Interesting and Humour - page 2613

New comment
 

 
Servers based on Elbrus-4C available to order
Серверы на базе Эльбрус-4С доступны для заказа - ЯПлакалъ
  • fedos
  • www.yaplakal.com
ЗАО "МЦСТ" и ПАО "ИНЭУМ им. И.С.Брука" пополняют ассортимент продукции новыми моделями вычислительных комплексов: персональным компьютером АРМ Эльбрус-401 и сервером Эльбрус-4.4. Сервер Эльбрус-4.4- стоечный сервер на базе микропроцессоров Эльбрус-4С. Он содержит четыре процессора Эльбрус-4С, один или два южных моста КПИ, поддерживает установку...
 
sanyooooook:
Servers based on Elbrus-4C are available to order
let's run a virtual machine on it and put optimised EAs (smiley)
 
 
 
 
 
 
zfs:
Where does a polar bear come from in the forest?
1...260626072608260926102611261226132614261526162617261826192620...4979
New comment