Interesting and Humour - page 2613
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Watching the week's events in msn and 22 pics:
http://www.msn.com/ru-ru/news/featured/%d1%81%d0%be%d0%b1%d1%8b%d1%82%d0%b8%d1%8f-%d0%bd%d0%b5%d0%b4%d0%b5%d0%bb%d0%b8/ss-BBiFuhi?ocid=iehp#image=22