Interesting and Humour - page 4176

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Yuriy Zaytsev:


Yura, fish are attracted to beauty, I was in a restaurant, this carp (or whatever it is?) chased me for 3 hours and hovered over my head ))
rest

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

Soldiers reminisce about the days gone by...

Great school - working in a bank, no worse than the GRU


The cops come in asking: look through this Chinese passport of your client.

I do.

I answer: Yes, I have one, but it is kind of strange, huge cash turnover and he comes in many times a day. He seems to come out and then comes straight back in.

Policeman: it's not surprising, according to the operative data, there are around 2000(!) people living in Cherkizovo, but they all look the same, what to do - no idea. And they have a passport instead of a bank card.

Cool! I just don't understand why they need a bank? If you send money to China, there's a bunch of different accounts. And I don't even know if it's possible to send a bank transfer to China with a regular bank?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Cool! I just don't understand why they needed a bank? If you send money to China, there are a lot of different accounts. And I don't even know if a regular bank can send a wire transfer to China?

Probably a payment within the diaspora. You receive the goods, and instead of money you give the account statement and your passport. Then the person receives the money without any side effects.

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

Probably payments within the diaspora. You receive the goods and instead of money you give a bank statement and passport. Then the person gets the money without any side effects.

Ah, well, that could be it.

 

Would you like to live in such a programming village? I don't...

https://proglib.io/p/village-for-programmers/

Поселок для программистов: сопоставляем фантазии и реалии
Поселок для программистов: сопоставляем фантазии и реалии
  • 2018.03.04
  • Montgomeri
  • proglib.io
Многие слышали о том, что создан поселок для программистов. Как там живется? Излагаем информацию, полученную от жителей поселка. Идея проекта или зачем нужен поселок для программистов В сам проект было вложено 11 млн. руб. от бывшего сотрудника «Яндекс» Алексея Конышева. Суть заключается в том, что в поселке предоставлены все условия для...
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Would you like to live in such a programming village? I don't...

https://proglib.io/p/village-for-programmers/

Yeah, no drinking, no smoking... no sex... no partying...

What do you work for then? To make money forAlexei Konyshev?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Would you like to live in such a programming village? I don't...

https://proglib.io/p/village-for-programmers/

Not .... panel houses with electric heating - I would have frozen there a long time ago, you can't drink there either, it's a nightmare. I read recently that scientists have found that 100 grams of vodka a day helps to remove toxic substances from the brain, apparently they haven't heard about it in that village.
 


is setting up the Bluetooth Stack under Windows

 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Not .... panel houses with electric heating - I would have frozen there a long time ago, and you can't drink either, what a nightmare. I read recently that scientists have found that 100 grams of vodka a day helps to remove toxic substances from the brain, so I guess they haven't heard about it in that village.
Yeah, the electric heating surprised me too. Though, if not stupid heaters to put, and heat pumps (fridge on the contrary) with the intake of heat from the ground from a depth of 5-10 meters, it will be profitable and environmentally friendly.
 
beauty of nature
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