Interesting and Humour - page 4176
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Yuriy Zaytsev:
Yura, fish are attracted to beauty, I was in a restaurant, this carp (or whatever it is?) chased me for 3 hours and hovered over my head ))
Soldiers reminisce about the days gone by...
Great school - working in a bank, no worse than the GRU
The cops come in asking: look through this Chinese passport of your client.
I do.
I answer: Yes, I have one, but it is kind of strange, huge cash turnover and he comes in many times a day. He seems to come out and then comes straight back in.
Policeman: it's not surprising, according to the operative data, there are around 2000(!) people living in Cherkizovo, but they all look the same, what to do - no idea. And they have a passport instead of a bank card.
Cool! I just don't understand why they need a bank? If you send money to China, there's a bunch of different accounts. And I don't even know if it's possible to send a bank transfer to China with a regular bank?
Cool! I just don't understand why they needed a bank? If you send money to China, there are a lot of different accounts. And I don't even know if a regular bank can send a wire transfer to China?
Probably a payment within the diaspora. You receive the goods, and instead of money you give the account statement and your passport. Then the person receives the money without any side effects.
Probably payments within the diaspora. You receive the goods and instead of money you give a bank statement and passport. Then the person gets the money without any side effects.
Ah, well, that could be it.
Would you like to live in such a programming village? I don't...
https://proglib.io/p/village-for-programmers/
Would you like to live in such a programming village? I don't...
https://proglib.io/p/village-for-programmers/
Yeah, no drinking, no smoking... no sex... no partying...
What do you work for then? To make money forAlexei Konyshev?
Would you like to live in such a programming village? I don't...
https://proglib.io/p/village-for-programmers/
is setting up the Bluetooth Stack under Windows
Not .... panel houses with electric heating - I would have frozen there a long time ago, and you can't drink either, what a nightmare. I read recently that scientists have found that 100 grams of vodka a day helps to remove toxic substances from the brain, so I guess they haven't heard about it in that village.