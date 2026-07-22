Interesting and Humour - page 2602
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I see.
I have my own hens :)
Do you put the eggs in different baskets?
There are no baskets. I put them in paper boxes :)
There are no baskets. I put them in safe deposit boxes :)
It's safer in a safe deposit box.
The bank has no right to open a customer's safe deposit box, does it?
You rent a safe deposit box, buy fresh (or maybe not so fresh) fish ...
The bank has no right to open a customer's safe deposit box, does it?
You rent a safe deposit box, buy fresh (or maybe not so fresh) fish ...
There is a list of acceptable content which is guaranteed not to smell, because if it smells, it will definitely be opened and it will not be a breach of contract by the bank, but a breach of contract by the client.