Interesting and Humour - page 2602

New comment
 
Contender:

I see.

I have my own hens :)

Do you put the eggs in different baskets?
 
 
MIG32:
Do you put the eggs in different baskets?
No baskets. I put them in paper boxes :)
 
Contender:
There are no baskets. I put them in paper boxes :)
You can't put much in paper boxes, even in big notes.
 
Contender:
There are no baskets. I put them in safe deposit boxes :)
A safe deposit box is safer.
 
MIG32:
It's safer in a safe deposit box.

The bank has no right to open a customer's safe deposit box, does it?

You rent a safe deposit box, buy fresh (or maybe not so fresh) fish ...

 
moskitman:

The bank has no right to open a customer's safe deposit box, does it?

You rent a safe deposit box, buy fresh (or maybe not so fresh) fish ...

There is a list of acceptable contents that are guaranteed not to smell, because if it smells, they will definitely open it and it will not be a breach of contract by the bank, but it will be a breach of contract by the client.
 
Integer:
There is a list of acceptable content which is guaranteed not to smell, because if it smells, it will definitely be opened and it will not be a breach of contract by the bank, but a breach of contract by the client.
I am sure it would be more logical to make a list of non-permissible contents.
 
1...259525962597259825992600260126022603260426052606260726082609...4979
New comment