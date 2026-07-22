Interesting and Humour - page 2460
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Hollywood stars are nervously smoking on the sidelines...
Google has begun work on a processor for quantum computers.
Over the past year there have been rumours that Google might be developing proprietary server hardware for its own use.There has been talk of a motherboard for the IBM Power8 processor, and talk of building a processor on ARM architecture. In reality, while Google may be interested in all of the above, it's other projects that are strategic for the company. The official Google blog, for example, has a post in which a spokesperson says that the company has begun work on processors for quantum computing.
Google's Quantum Artificial Intelligence Labhas embarked on an "ironclad" initiative - in conjunction with the University of California at Santa Barbara, the search giant's team will work on the processor architecture for quantum computers. The project is based on absolute zero and superconductivity. Therefore, the company will also have to create an efficient cooling system. Google decided not to get bogged down in finding room temperature quantum computing solutions and to build working platforms as early as possible.
Together with scientists, Google will experiment with improving the Vesuvius machine, a project of a NASA lab. This quantum computer will soon be upgraded to the Washington system. It should be noted that the development of appropriate software is of no small importance. Qubit calculations rely on different principles, and optimisation is critical to the success of the event.
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Good morning
The light was made hard...
So much for poetry. "Gavrila served..." (С)