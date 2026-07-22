Interesting and Humour - page 2107
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- According to the theory of relativity, only the position of the observer. The trader has a loss - the broker has a profit
Blue people don't get constipated...
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Good morning.
Martin Luther King
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Martin Luther King's famous speech
Yeah, you can't give a woman a gun. It's a good thing she didn't lose an eye. And to the friend who let you shoot and didn't explain how to do it properly - punch him in the forehead.
Yeah, you can't give a woman a gun. It's a good thing she didn't lose an eye. And to the friend who let you shoot and didn't explain how to do it properly - punch him in the forehead.
I ask :
- Do you have jars for tests?
- Do you have one for stool or urine?
- What's the difference?
-Feces with a spoon... . . (back voice...)
-Weeeeee with a tube.
- Open a dealing centre.
Yes, women should not be given guns.