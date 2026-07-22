Interesting and Humour - page 2107

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- What is the difference between profit and loss?
- According to the theory of relativity, only the position of the observer. The trader has a loss - the broker has a profit
 

Blue people don't get constipated...

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Good morning.

 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIs3jOQrRjk
Вежливые Люди
Вежливые Люди
  • www.youtube.com
Песня, посвящается всем вежливым людям))). Группа "Крепкие Узы" представляет свою вторую песню.
 
  • People hate each other because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don't know anything about each other; they don't know because they don't communicate, and they can't communicate because they are separated.
  • The ultimate measure of a man's worth is not how he behaves in hours of comfort and convenience, but how he holds himself in times of struggle and contradiction.
  • A man cannot ride on your back if it is not bent
  • Disorder is the language of those who have not been listened to.
  • Faith is enough for the first step. You don't have to see the whole ladder to step on the first step.
  • Love is the only force that can turn any enemy into a friend.
  • At the end of it all, we will remember not the insults of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.

Martin Luther King

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Martin Luther King's famous speech



[Deleted]  

Yeah, you can't give a woman a gun. It's a good thing she didn't lose an eye. And to the friend who let you shoot and didn't explain how to do it properly - punch him in the forehead.


 
peripatetikos:

Yeah, you can't give a woman a gun. It's a good thing she didn't lose an eye. And to the friend who let you shoot and didn't explain how to do it properly - punch him in the forehead.


They are not mercenaries. Not even the GDP can stop them...
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hhx0F0W510
Крым. Вежливые люди вас удивят.
Крым. Вежливые люди вас удивят.
  • www.youtube.com
Зам.командира роты народного ополчения дает развернутое интервью. Он сказал очень много. Умный гражданин Украины. Корреспонденты в шоке!
 
I walk into a pharmacy...
I ask :
- Do you have jars for tests?
- Do you have one for stool or urine?
- What's the difference?
-Feces with a spoon... . . (back voice...)
-Weeeeee with a tube.
 
- How can you make guaranteed profits in Forex?
- Open a dealing centre.
 
peripatetikos:

Yes, women should not be given guns.


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