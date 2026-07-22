Interesting and Humour - page 1681
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Happiness )
How it's set up
Knitted dress
That's where the "co-location" is located. Am I gonna get banned now?
Shit... Right... How about a combination?
That's what they seem to be doing. That's why they weren't in the frame.
No . Alignment is not a result. It's a process. You'll probably get your ass kicked by the one on the left in that picture.)
The result of the overlap is the authors of the programme from which the demotivator is based.
How it's set up
Sausage
If I were you, I wouldn't worry about the pre-school system in Scandinavia.
I'm not worried.
Don't you think the authors of that show are the result of combining organs out of frame? Immaculate test-tube conception?
I'm not worried.
Don't you think the writers of that show are the result of a combination of organs not in the frame? Immaculate test-tube conception?
Shit