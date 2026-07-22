Interesting and Humour - page 1681

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Yoschik:

Happiness )

Yours truly...
 
Yoschik:

How it's set up

Knitted dress

That's exactly where the 'overlap' is. Am I going to get banned now?
 
artmedia70:
That's where the "co-location" is located. Am I gonna get banned now?
No . Combining is not a result. It's a process. I'll probably get my ass kicked by the one on the left in that picture.)
 
artmedia70:

Shit... Right... How about a combination?



That's what they seem to be doing. That's why they weren't in the frame.

 
Yoschik:
No . Alignment is not a result. It's a process. You'll probably get your ass kicked by the one on the left in that picture.)
The authors of the show, the picture from which was used in the demotivation, are the result.
 
Contender:
The result of the overlap is the authors of the programme from which the demotivator is based.
If I were you, I wouldn't worry about the preschool system in Scandinavia.
 

How it's set up

Sausage

 
Yoschik:
If I were you, I wouldn't worry about the pre-school system in Scandinavia.

I'm not worried.

Don't you think the authors of that show are the result of combining organs out of frame? Immaculate test-tube conception?

 
Contender:

I'm not worried.

Don't you think the writers of that show are the result of a combination of organs not in the frame? Immaculate test-tube conception?

 

Shit

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