Interesting and Humour - page 2721

New comment
 
Aleksey Levashov:
You're so sneaky. Where in the estimate are the hours of fishing that don't count as a lifetime?
 
Igor Volodin:
You're so sneaky. Where's the fishing hours that don't count for life in the estimate?
I'll give it to you for half price. Oh, I'm screwed on this fishing trip! And how great it all started!

 
 

Bought the grail at Market

 
The most important thing in this news is the phrase: "... And don't try to run setup.exe prematurely - this will only result in all the downloaded files being immediately deleted from your PC...". ". Good thing I didn't run that setup :)
Microsoft начинает рассылку Windows 10 всем сделавшим предзаказ
Microsoft начинает рассылку Windows 10 всем сделавшим предзаказ
  • 4pda.ru
Завтра компания Microsoft официально откроет новую страницу в своей истории: свежая версия операционной системы Windows 10 станет официально доступна для скачивания. Однако уже сегодня пользователи, сделавшие предзаказ и зарезервировавшие для себя новую версию операционной системы, начали получать долгожданное обновление. Скачивание файлов...
 

NASA has opened up access to alien sounds to all comers

НАСА выложило в открытый доступ звуки для инопланетян
НАСА выложило в открытый доступ звуки для инопланетян
  • 2015.07.28
  • lenta.ru
НАСА выложило все звуки с золотой пластинки «Вояджеров» на облачный сервис SoundCloud. Теперь земляне могут прослушать приветствия на 58 языках и звуки, призванные представить жизнь Земли для инопланетян. Треки уже попадали в интернет, но только сейчас была выложена их полная версия в хорошем качестве. Об этом сообщает Popular Science...
 
Igor Konyashin:

NASA has opened up access to alien sounds to all comers

Great, we'll have to download it.
[Deleted]  
- Captain, there's an iceberg on the ship's course!
- An iceberg on the ship's course is a bit pricey in my opinion.
[Deleted]  
 
1...271427152716271727182719272027212722272327242725272627272728...4979
New comment