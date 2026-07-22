Interesting and Humour - page 3626

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Gea
 

A new generation of traders is on its way... I do not know if they are just kidding or if they really do not know anything... why teachers are paid for it... or is it a spur of the moment rotten liberalism: study if you want or not study - then live as you want or your dad and mum will buy you a diploma anyway...(((

http://maxpark.com/community/4057/content/5742498

 
 
Vitalie Postolache:
LOL... It took me about 20 seconds to get the hang of it.
 
Сергей Криушин:

There's a new generation of traders on the way... I still don't get it, are they kidding or do they really know nothing... why do they pay teachers, then... or is it a spur of the moment rotten liberalism: like, you can study or not study - then live as you want or dad and mum will buy a diploma anyway...(((

http://maxpark.com/community/4057/content/5742498


Why a "new generation"?

What was the name of the last Russian tsar?

 
Дмитрий:


Why a "new generation"?

What was the name of the last Russian tsar?

I'm guessing, but I can't say. Let's start with the Ruriks.
 
Дмитрий:


Why a "new generation"?

What was the name of the last Russian tsar?


Why "called"?
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
I suppose, but I can't say. Let's start with the Ruriks.


Rurik was a Viking - definitely not Russian.

And there are princes at most, not kings.

 

But no - Fyodor the 1st was a Rurikovich.

Wrong

 
Дмитрий:

But no - Fyodor the 1st was a Rurikovich.

Wrong

Yes and so was Ivan the Terrible.
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