Interesting and Humour - page 3626
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A new generation of traders is on its way... I do not know if they are just kidding or if they really do not know anything... why teachers are paid for it... or is it a spur of the moment rotten liberalism: study if you want or not study - then live as you want or your dad and mum will buy you a diploma anyway...(((
http://maxpark.com/community/4057/content/5742498
There's a new generation of traders on the way... I still don't get it, are they kidding or do they really know nothing... why do they pay teachers, then... or is it a spur of the moment rotten liberalism: like, you can study or not study - then live as you want or dad and mum will buy a diploma anyway...(((
http://maxpark.com/community/4057/content/5742498
Why a "new generation"?
What was the name of the last Russian tsar?
Why a "new generation"?
What was the name of the last Russian tsar?
Why a "new generation"?
What was the name of the last Russian tsar?
Why "called"?
I suppose, but I can't say. Let's start with the Ruriks.
Rurik was a Viking - definitely not Russian.
And there are princes at most, not kings.
But no - Fyodor the 1st was a Rurikovich.
Wrong
But no - Fyodor the 1st was a Rurikovich.
Wrong