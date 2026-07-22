Interesting and Humour - page 3428
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Fidel Castro has died
Fidel Castro has died
The man is a legend ................................. not like the current rulers, sagging.......................
He was also called Fidel Castro Russ for his selfless support of the USSR and the Russian people. A rare case in the history of nations and countries.
He was also called Fidel Castro Russ for his selfless support of the USSR and the Russian people. A rare case in the history of nations and countries.
He would have been better off selflessly supporting Cuba and the Cuban people.
Cuba wouldn't be a dope lagoon now.
He would have been better off selflessly supporting Cuba and the Cuban people.
Cuba would not be a dope-sucking cesspool now
It's the cost of the revolutionary impulse - the choice of the Cuban people in the middle of the 20th century. It's not for us, who have grown up in the depths of the socialist camp, to judge whether or not the path chosen by one people or another is the right one. They believed in a brighter future for their peoples.
It is for us, who see the outcome of this experiment, to judge its results - as soon as the annual USSR subsidies to Cuba ended, Cuba turned out to be a poor island, mired in drug addiction with a population of more than 80% infected with venereal diseases.
As a witness I have been there twice, in the 90's and early 2000's.
Oh, also Cuba's population is about 11 million, and the Cuban diaspora that migrated from Liberty Island is over 2 million in the US alone.
And that's just in the U.S.