Interesting and Humour - page 3994
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Is it just me or is there something wrong with this palm tree? )
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In general, drinking alcohol makes your blood vessels dilate. wider blood vessels means more blood, more blood means more oxygen.
After you constantly dilate your blood vessels with alcohol, the body will narrow them to the point where when they are dilated they are like those of a non-drinker. You will have to drink alcohol constantly so that you do not feel the increased pressure in your temples.
Respectfully.
After you dilate your blood vessels continuously with alcohol, the body will narrow them to the point where when they are dilated they are like those of a non-drinker.
Respectfully.
no one said anything about permanent, there is alcohol in so many products (cognac sweets, for example),
don't eat them because there's alcohol in them?
You don't want to eat them.
no one said anything about permanent, there is alcohol in so many products (cognac sweets, for example),
don't eat them because there's alcohol in them?
You don't want to eat them.
This is about how alcohol affects the body, no one is talking about what you want.P.S. the body, like an intelligent creature, is trying to be healthy, it has everything you need for that, do not harm it and you will live long, happy and healthy.
I am surprised by another thing about people. no one treats their body like a machine, while in fact your body is a mechanism, a biological mechanism with its own laws. who among you knows that you cannot pour sand into a car's box? the answer is no one. What is more valuable to you than your car or your body and its health? The answer is obvious, as they say "health can not be bought for money", but you can buy a new car.
Sincerely.
telling a teetotaler that alcohol is not as harmful as it seems,
is the same as telling an alcoholic that alcohol is bad. Neither of them will understand you.)
"Everything is poison and everything is medicine. Only the dose makes the cure a poison and the poison a cure." (Paracelsus)
We're talking about how alcohol affects the body, nobody's talking about what you want.P.S. the body as an intelligent creature, is trying to be healthy, it has everything it needs to do so, do not harm it and you will live a long and happy life and you will be healthy.
I am surprised by another thing about people. no one treats their body like a machine, in fact your body is a mechanism, a biological mechanism with its own laws. who among you knows that you cannot put sand in the box of a car? the answer is no one. What is more valuable to you than your car or your body and its health? The answer is obvious, as they say "health can not be bought for money", but you can buy a new car.
Sincerely.
Many people think so, but they are wrong. Here's an example from my life:
I had a very good friend who smoked like a chimney. Suddenly, he got into trouble. He was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Don't get the idea that smoking is the cause of the disease.
He was put in for an operation and next to him there was a man of his age who had never smoked a cigarette in his life and who did not work under hazardous conditions like welder, foundry worker or something like that. And in this case, what caused the disease?
Strange as it may seem, the non-smoker died a little earlier than Volodya.
May they rest in peace.
I kindly ask you not to debate this story of mine.
Many people think so, but they are wrong. Here's an example from my life:
I had a very good friend who smoked like a chimney. Suddenly, he had a problem. He was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Don't get the idea that smoking is the cause of the disease.
He was put in for an operation and next to him there was a man of his age who had never smoked a cigarette in his life and who did not work under any harmful conditions like welder, foundry worker or something like that. And in this case, what caused the disease?
Strange as it may seem, the non-smoker died a little earlier than Volodya.
May they rest in peace.
I ask you earnestly not to debate this story of mine.
Many people think so, but they are wrong.
You don't have to talk about many people, if there is 1 sober person out of 1000 (who does not use any intoxicants, including tea, coffee, beer, energy drinks, etc., etc.), then that's a good thing.
the body is a machine, I can tell you that with 100% certainty. you don't want to believe that you are just a machine with a program control?
it's up to you.
any mechanism requires fuel (food, to eat what the body needs), any mechanism requires maintenance (medical supervision), any processor-based mechanism requires software, its updates (communication between people, transfer of knowledge from one person to another), and so on.
compare the words mech-anism and org-anism, the only difference is that the first is a mechanical creation and the second is organic.
with respect.P.S. ask those who like to pump iron when you gain muscle mass faster, when you just pump iron or when you give the body the proper nutrition. you will hear the answer, which here are trying to hide yourself. helping your body you make your health. want to be healthy, healthy diet, healthy lifestyle to help you, alcohol (and other intoxicants) to the trash and you will not need doctors in life, you will go to them only in an extreme case.
No diet or abstinence from alcohol guarantees health and happiness. But inordinate food and alcohol abuse can destroy the body, even if good genetics have been built into it.
Respectfully.
"Everything is a poison and everything is a cure. Only the dose makes the cure a poison and the poison a cure."(Paracelsus)
Respectfully.