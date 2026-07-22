Interesting and Humour - page 3820
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You can smear the Soviet period, but you can't capitulate to VCIOM?
Do you call telling what really happened dirt? Well, maybe you're right, mud is mud.
You call telling me what really happened a dirty story? Well, maybe you're right.
You are right on this forum. You are allowed to tell cosmic lies about the Soviet Union's binge drinking and my post was taken down.
You are right on this forum. You are allowed to tell cosmic lies about the widespread binge drinking in the USSR and my post was taken down.
If it's not too much trouble, could you send me that post in a private message?
Why the binge drinking? I can tell you all the details, even under a lie detector.
Pattalom)))
You are right on this forum. You are allowed to spout cosmic lies about mass drunkenness in the USSR and my post was taken down.
So tell me a joke about how the population numbers in the USSR "didn't notice" the repression? Or don't you want to get upset?
Pattalom)))
Yeah, that's good.
So tell the gimmick of how the population numbers in the USSR "didn't notice" the repression? Or don't you want to get upset?
From here
And as for the joke - you're the one confusing it with the US, obviously referring to that high quality fake you're spreading.
I wonder who stole from whom, or is it just me?
...
It's OK, it's all in the same vein. As for social benefits, pensions, flats, there are no people, as for going to the army, there are people at once.
From here
And as for the gimmick - you're confusing it with the US, obviously referring to that high quality fake you're spreading.
))) OK, I'll tell you:
This data you are posting is the official USSR census data.
Now I'll tell you the story of how the data was obtained, which you, as a real "patriot" do not know - on January 6, 1937 the USSR census was conducted. In some time results of census were counted and results were reported January 24, 1937 to Stalin, the head of USSR.
Exactly in 10 days all results of the census were officially declared "sabotage",its responsible persons were arrested and shot.
O.A. Kvitkin(Head of Bureau of Population Census of CSAE),M.V. Kurman(Head of Population Sector), L.S. Brand (Brandgendler) (deputy head of Bureau of Population Census) and I.M. Oblomovwere shot. I. A. Craval, head of the People's Economy Accounting Office of the USSR Gosplan, was arrested on May 31, 1937 and later shot. Similar "revelations" took place at all levels of the USSR GONHU and the Union republics.
All the results were destroyed and 10 copies of the brochures remained in the archive.
In 1939 a new "correct" census was taken and the ruler liked the results (the enumerators were not idiots - they wanted to live) and published and you are waving these figures around.
The funny thing is that thecensus data about total population of the country was artificially increased in 1939 by 3-4 million people.