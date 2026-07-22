Interesting and Humour - page 1876
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The Bank of Russia has approved a symbol in case of a ruble collapse:
I voted for the other one, this one looks like a euro.
Probably going to need it soon:)
I don't know where to put my dollars and gold bars anymore).
"What to do?" Should Russia's capital be moved?
TV channel Culture
Participants:
1. Dmitriy Andreev - Deputy Editor-in-Chief, 'Political Class' magazine
2. Mikhail Delyagin - Research Director of the Institute of Globalisation Problems
3. Maksim Dianov - General Director, Institute of Regional Problems.
4. Krupnov, Yuri Vasilyevich - Director, Institute of Demography, Migration and Regional Development
5. Yurovitsky Vladimir Mikhailovich - Member of the International Academy of Informatisation, lecturer at MIPT and Russian State University of Civil Engineering
Goodnight
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