Interesting and Humour - page 3327
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34 leaves ... and that's it ...
Dead
34 leaves ... and that's it ...
But it's still at the top:
I suspect that you also consider ghosts and ghosts to be creatures from parallel worlds. I once read a hypothesis that all kinds of psychics are actually just receiving information from parallel worlds, i.e. they are not receiving exact information, but only one of the possible outcomes of events.
Flume
Флейм (от англ. flame — огонь, пламя) — «спор ради спора», обмен сообщениями в местах многопользовательского сетевого общения (напр. интернет-форумы, чаты, социальные сети и др.), представляющий собой словесную войну, нередко уже не имеющую отношения к первоначальной причине спора. Сообщения флейма могут содержать личные оскорбления, и зачастую направлены на дальнейшее разжигание ссоры. Иногда применяется в контексте троллинга, но чаще флейм вспыхивает просто из-за обиды на виртуального собеседника.
Trolling
Тро́ллинг — форма социальной провокации или издевательства в сетевом общении, использующаяся как персонифицированными участниками, заинтересованными в большей узнаваемости, публичности, эпатаже, так и анонимными пользователями без возможности их идентификации.
Flood
Флуд (от неверно произносимого англ. flood — поток) — нетематические сообщения в интернет-форумах и чатах, зачастую занимающие большие объёмы. Технический флуд представляет собой хакерскую атаку с большим количеством запросов, приводящую к отказу в обслуживании. В некоторых игровых ситуациях флудом считается несколько сообщений подряд от одного игрового лица.
A person who spreads floodood, in Internet slang, is called a flooder, also known as a windbag.Flooding occurs both as a result of too much free time, and also to troll, e.g. to annoy people. Netiquette condemns flooding and flaming because it makes it difficult to communicate, help each other, and share information. In most forums, IRC chat rooms, etc. the flooder is punished by being banned for a term specified in the rules.
Yes, the Chelyabinsk meteorite exploded on its own and disintegrated into fine shrapnel in the air. This is the generally accepted version.
Here are the arguments of the "doubting Makar".
1. The boulder with the weight of 11 000 tons cannot fall and not leave any craters. The biggest rubble weighing half a ton was found in Lake Chebarkul. But half the windows in half the big city were smashed. Looks like a shock wave from an explosion. But what caused that explosion?
2. The general in charge of this incident had an anti-aircraft missile brigade stationed in the same town of Chebarkul. He was soon promoted to First Deputy Chief of General Staff.
I saw that video on YouTube, where it was allegedly seen that something flew up to the meteorite, and then it crumbled. Only no one was flying up there, it was an optical effect in the lens from the oncoming light and dust when the camera was turned.
1. That's how it scattered.
2. You can come up with an unimaginable number of arguments to support ignorant theories.
There might not have been an explosion wave. It could have been a wave from an object flying at supersonic speeds. Also, meteorites themselves usually explode from overheating on re-entry.
Bullying
Тра́вля или бу́ллинг (англ. bullying) — агрессивное преследование одного из членов коллектива (особенно коллектива школьников и студентов, но также и коллег) со стороны остальных членов коллектива или его части. При травле жертва оказывается не в состоянии защитить себя от нападок, таким образом, травля отличается от конфликта, где силы сторон примерно равны.
Bullying is defined by experts as insults, threats, physical aggression, constant negative evaluation of the victim and their work, lack of trust and delegation of authority, etc.
Bullying can be either physical or psychological. It occurs in all age and social groups. In complex cases it can take on some features of group criminality.Bullying causes the victim to lose self-confidence.
I've seen that video on youtube, which supposedly shows something flying up to the meteorite, then it crumbles. Only no one was flying up there, it was an optical effect in the lens from the oncoming light and dust when the camera was rotated.
1. That's how it scattered.
2. You can come up with an unimaginable number of arguments to support ignorant theories.
There might not have been an explosion wave. It could have been a wave from an object flying at supersonic speeds. Also, meteorites themselves usually explode from overheating on re-entry.